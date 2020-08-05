Are you a circuit baker? Here are more easy recipes and hacks to try

The CB has turned some people into circuit bakers who have been fervently sharing photos and videos of their baked goods on social media.

With less than one more month to go before the CB ends, we've found some baking hacks and recipes on TikTok that might make this side hobby a little more enjoyable.

Brownie for one

Have a sudden craving for warm brownies, but too lazy to make a whole batch of it? Simply stir one egg into instant brownie mix and pour it into an aluminium foil.

Place it on a heated hair straightener and just like that, you'll have a quick sweet treat in no time.

Meringue cookies from leftover Dalgona froth

You've probably been living under the rock if you haven't come across or made a cup of the Instagrammable Dalgona coffee during this circuit breaker.

The drink is simple to make and very versatile, with many other variations popping up including, Milo Dalgona, Strawberry Dalgona, Matcha Dalgona and more.

What to do if you have leftover Dalgona froth? Simply add egg whites and sugar, then pop it into the oven to get meringue cookies.

PHOTO: TikTok/sienanatalia Screengrab

Instant Oreo mug cake

There are lots of mug cake recipes out there, but none quite as simple as this instant Oreo mug cake. All you need is a stack of more than five Oreo cookies and a splash of milk.

Crush the cookies up until the mix becomes slurry, pop it in the microwave for a minute and you'll have a chocolatey cake to enjoy.

Some TikTok users have commented that it'll only work if you get the ratio of cookies to milk right. So make sure you don't overpour the milk, or quickly rectify it by crushing up more Oreos.

Honey hack

I'm not sure if it's just me, but it's always a pain to use honey when cooking because it takes so long to get it out of the scoop.

To make the honey flow faster, all you have to do is coat the scoop with a layer of oil, or if the recipe calls for the use of oil, use the scoop or spoon for that step first.

Perfect sponge cake

For a guaranteed bouncy sponge cake every time you bake, TikTok user @complete_shippwreck suggests replacing water with milk and oil with butter.

Follow the number of eggs that the recipe calls for, then add an extra egg white to make it fluffier.

Use kitchen tongs to cut a cake

You probably already have a pair of kitchen tongs lying somewhere at the back of your cupboard, so forget about buying a fancy cake cutter that portions out the slices and use this method instead.

