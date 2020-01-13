Are you a digital nomad? Here are 4 affordable cities you can live in

Read also

Even though Ho Chi Minh City is the most expensive city in Vietnam, it's still significantly cheaper than Singapore.

For instance, you can get a 1-bedroom apartment in the city centre for around $635 per month (or outside the city centre for $418 per month), the internet costs less than half of what it does in Singapore and you can get a mid-range meal at a restaurant for an average of $10.

All of this equates to an average monthly cost of living, including rent, to $1,000 to $1,200 which is close to the average single person cost of living in Singapore without rent.

PHOTO: ValueChampion

3. MEXICO CITY, MEXICO

Mexico City is an important cultural and financial centre for adventurers who want to live in a cosmopolitan city.

Being a holder of a Singapore passport, you don't need a visa to enter Mexico, and you can stay for up to 180 days.

As Mexico City is densely populated, you can expect a 1-bedroom apartment in the city centre to set you back about $831 per month, while a 1-bedroom apartment outside of the city centre costs $507 per month.

Despite the higher rents, day-to-day expenses are fairly affordable.

Transportation is fairly cheap, with a taxi ride starting from a third of what it would in Singapore and you can find meals that cost less than $10 per person.

PHOTO: ValueChampion

In total, you can get by on $654 a month-half of what you'd spend in Singapore.

Including rent, your monthly expenses will total to $1,200-$1,400 depending on which part of the city you're living in.

This cost is slightly higher than other cities mentioned in this article, but it's still cheaper than living in Singapore in an HDB flat with roommates in the cheapest district.

4. CHIANG MAI, THAILAND

Chiang Mai is the expat centre of Thailand. Its laid back atmosphere attracts digital nomads and travellers looking for a place to escape the hustle and bustle of big city life. For singles, the cost of living in Chiang Mai is $737.

A 1-bedroom apartment in the city centre is affordable at $527 a month, while an apartment outside of the city centre is even cheaper at about $391 a month.