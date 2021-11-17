'Are you sure it's not too spicy?' Mum taps out but toddler gobbles down Samyang ramen like a champ

Lovers of spicy food are likely to be familiar with Samyang instant ramen. And it seems like the South Korean food giant has acquired an unlikely fan in the form of a two-year-old toddler.

Beauty and lifestyle influencer Francesca Tanmizi, also known as Workingwithmonolids, had netizens amazed when she uploaded a TikTok video on Tuesday (Nov 16) of her daughter Evee sharing a plate of Samyang instant ramen with her.

Evee looked at ease as she munched on the noodles in the 28-second video, which has just over a quarter of a million views.

"Are you sure it's not too spicy?" Francesca asked. "Okay, you can have more."

Evee was slurping down what seems to be milk from her green mug. This led her mum to think Evee was about to throw in the towel.

However, the exact opposite happened as Evee gobbled on another noodle.

Eventually, her mum gave in as she couldn't take the spice and her nose began sniffling.

"Evee, if it's too spicy, it's okay. This is too spicy even for mummy. Can we stop?" the mum asked.

Evee did end up requesting water at the end but she did not wince or break a sweat throughout the video, which impressed TikTokers.

One netizen had a moment of self-reflection and compared the two-year-old's spice tolerance level to their own.

If you're one of the few who have yet to try Samyang instant ramen, have a quick peek at how some British teenagers react to giving it a go for the first time.

Samyang's instant ramen is not for the faint-hearted, so those who have trouble handing spice, a carbonara ramen hack might be more up your alley.

