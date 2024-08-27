A closer look at Arena @ EXPO, a plug-and-play concert venue in Singapore

Singapore is renowned for being a global entertainment destination, serving as a concert hub for both regional and international acts. But have you ever wondered what it takes to make these shows happen?

Beyond strobing lights, booming bass and loud cheers from passionate fans, what makes a concert experience so magical?

To answer these questions, we toured Arena @ EXPO (Hall 7) to uncover what makes a great concert venue and why it serves as the backbone of an unforgettable concert experience.

A place for possibilities

While Singapore EXPO is no stranger to hosting large scale fairs and business events, Arena @ EXPO (Hall 7) opens a lot more possibilities for organisers when it comes to concerts.

Since it began operations earlier this year, the venue has already hosted popular acts like Melanie Martinez, RIIZE, Wilber Pan, RADWIMPS and more.

With a capacity of up to 6,700 attendees (with future expansion plans) and state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems, this venue caters to mid-sized audiences - perfect for concerts or fan meetings.

Just plug and play

The venue's biggest draw is its plug-and-play capabilities, which offers event organisers flexibility and cost-effectiveness to accommodate a wide range of events.

This gives organisers access to ready-to-use resources, including top-of-the-line audio-visual system and lighting equipment from Arena @ EXPO's inventory. With these tools, organisers can expect high-quality acoustics to elevate the concert experience.

The venue's infrastructure is modular, which makes it highly customisable. There are options to have extended or elevated stages according to the needs of the performers, and they can even opt for a T-shaped stage or standing pen which allow for more interactions with the audience. The overall capacity is also flexible, with the choice of either the half or full seating.

Say you need a space to accommodate an even larger audience size - it is possible to combine the use of other halls in Singapore EXPO to create a larger concert venue. Such a configuration was used for Alan Walker's Walkerworld Asia Tour Pt.1, which featured a huge standing pen that spanned across Singapore EXPO's Hall 3 and 4.

"All our halls are like a 'blank canvas'. They are highly versatile and scalable, so event organisers have the flexibility to transform them to suit the needs of events across all types and sizes," says Khoo Yew Jin, Vice President of Brand & Customer Experience at Constellar, which manages Singapore EXPO.

Behind the curtains

Rest assured your favourite acts can feel comfortable backstage, with private waiting rooms that are well equipped and stocked with complimentary refreshments.

The back of house structures at Arena @ EXPO (Hall 7) allows acts and their crew ample space to prepare for gigs. These structures are also highly versatile and can be taken down if the venue needs to be reconfigured for non-concert events, such as conferences, trade shows and more.

Convenience is key

Arena @ EXPO (Hall 7) is a convenient venue not just for organisers, but concert goers as well. Attendees can also relax knowing that it is located just next to Expo MRT, which is connected to both the East-West Line and Downtown Line, making travelling to and from the venue hassle-free.

Need to fill up your tummy before the concert? Check out MarketPlace @ EXPO (located outside Hall 5), a huge food paradise with plenty of cuisines and halal-friendly options, ranging from local fare to authentic Thai food. There's also Tag, a restaurant and bar (located outside Hall 3, facing Carpark D) serving up bistro bites such as freshly-shucked oysters, wings, pastas and pizzas, along with a wide selection of beers, wines and spirits.

Upcoming concerts at Arena @ EXPO (Hall 7) include HIGHLIGHT, Laufey, Regine Velasquez and more. To stay updated on all the exciting acts and happenings at Singapore's newest concert venue, visit Singapore EXPO's website here.

This post is brought to you in partnership with Singapore EXPO.

