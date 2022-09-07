Army shops for your last-minute reservist shopping

Picture this scenario: It’s the weekend before your next reservist cycle and you’ve finally gotten around to packing for your in-camp stay. Number 4s checked, boots polished, field pack items examined… only to realise you’re missing those pesky garter belts.

Worse yet, a whole host of items are missing or expired (camo creams don’t last forever, people). Book-in day is tomorrow and you’re understandably stressed out.

Even if the Chevrons or SAFRA Mt. Faber is too far away for your last-minute reservist shopping, there’s no reason to worry. Here is our recommended list of old school army shops that will have you covered.

Lazada.sg

SAF's Combat Service Support Command unit is teaming up with Lazada to launch a new eMart portal.

PHOTO: Lazada.sg

Yeap, you heard that right. Everyone's favourite e-retailer (don't hantam us please, Shopee 😅) has launched a brand new Lifestyle mart store where you can finally purchase your SAF products online and have them delivered right to your doorstep.

While not all the products are available just yet, you'll be able to order all the essentials such as exercise attire, running shoes, camouflage face paint, water bags and other items in the SAF kit for your yearly in-camp training. Don't say we never share, hor.

Beach Road Army Market

PHOTO: Farhan Shafie

The grand daddy of them all! Every Singaporean would have known or at least heard of this iconic landmark. Since time immemorial, it has been the favourite haunt of NS men and military buffs due to its high concentration of army supply shops on the 3rd level of the Beach Road Food Centre.

While business is not as booming as it once was, you can be sure to still find all kinds of paraphernalia that you might need from the selection of 111 clustered stalls.

Level 3 Golden Mile Food Centre

Opening hours: 11am – 6pm

HIS Army Shop

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

BMT recruits and Tekong book-in regulars would instantly recognise this shop front strategically located at Pasir Ris Interchange where shuttle buses pick up army boys to the ferry terminal for their book-ins.

Established in 2009, it has recently undergone a mini-facelift and is the one-stop service for their army essentials. From pre-enlistment items to field pack equipment, rest assured they’ve got you covered!

Corner location @ Pasir Ris Interchange

Opening hours: Tues to Sat 12pm - 7.30pm / Sundays 11am - 8.30pm

Ghim Huat Sports Enterprise

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

Here’s an army shop smack dab right in the heartlands of Tampines. All you East siders get all the convenience, don’t you?

On top of the usual military equipment, they also offer sewing services for army uniforms. So, if you’re too lazy to adorn your no. 4s with those IPPT badges and Marksman patch yourself, let them come to the rescue!

Blk 801 Tampines Avenue 4 #01-271

Opening hours: 11am – 9pm

Hock Gift Shop

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

What started off as a humble old school army store outside Nee Soon Camp has grown into one of Singapore’s leading online portal for military and camping equipment, expanding their physical operation to an outlet in Kaki Bukit.

They offer trusted brands of the highest quality and a wide range of products from apparel, multi tools, pouches and packs. You can even get a replacement ID tag engraved here if you happened to have lost them.

61 Kaki Bukit Avenue 1 #02-19, Shun Li Industrial Park

Opening Hours: Mon - Fri 11am - 730pm / Weekends & PH 12pm - 6pm

Black Tactical

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

This store is one for the true army connoisseurs. If your patronage is much more than a simple need to buy items for reservist, then you’ll be spoilt for choice here. From Magnum boots to Swiss Army Knives and get this, even replica weapons (Don’t get any ideas, guys).

Fashioning themselves as the premiere destination for military and law enforcement equipment and gear, you’ll be assured of finding everything you need here… and so much more. Don’t be surprised to spot a few avid cosplayers there buying outfits to imitate their favourite Call Of Duty character.

The Adelphi, 1 Coleman Street #04-36

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.