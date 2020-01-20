Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle

Think you have it bad when Aunt Flo decides to pay a visit?

Before complaining about typical menstrual maladies like cramps, backaches or breakouts, you might want to spare a thought for women who probably have it way worse.

We're talking about the brave ladies who have dedicated themselves to the service of protecting our nation, and part of their training involves roughing it out in the damp jungles of Pulau Tekong.

Already undergoing a programme designed to test their physical and mental limits, those who are suay (unlucky) enough to have their period strike at the same time have no choice but to suck it up and push on.

Picture trudging through muddy grounds, "feeding" mosquitoes and carrying a 10kg field pack in the humid heat of the tropics — all while trying to ignore that squishy sensation in your nether regions.

We reached out to an all-female group of Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Volunteer Corps members who went through a two-week training course in 2019, on how some of them survived their menses in the wilderness with no proper toilet, running water and rubbish bins. Most of them asked to remain anonymous for this interview.

CARRIED SOILED SANITARY BAGS FOR 3 DAYS

What do you do when you're stuck in a jungle without a toilet? Build one, of course.