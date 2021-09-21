Artist behind the art: Howie Kim's spellbinding and vivid nod to pop culture

Wah! Your portfolio boasts a lot of commercial work - nice! What are some of your most memorable partnerships, and what made them so awesome?

I think that with all my partnerships and collaborations there is always something memorable about them - they could be for various reasons.

Working with local musician Gentle Bones was pretty memorable as he was one of my first clients when I first started freelancing years ago.

Besides, it is always fun working with another creative, especially one from a different artistic discipline.

[Swiss watch brand] IWC [Schaffhausen] was pretty memorable as well, as they are a huge brand and company.