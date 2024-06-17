Artists behind the art: 40 students, 6 awesome NDP packs

National Day is coming real soon, and for many, one the most anticipated things about the celebrations are the National Day Parade (NDP) packs!

As with last year's amazing designs, this year's NDP packs are extra special, thanks to the artistic talents of 40 young artists from 22 Special Education (SPED) schools across our city-state.

Aged between eight and 18, the students have poured their hearts into expressing their thoughts on Total Defence (incidentally, Singapore celebrates 40 years of Total Defence this year!) as well as their best wishes for Singapore's birthday.

Their vibrant creations are a true reflection of our strengths, dreams, and shared experiences as Singaporeans, echoing this year's NDP theme, "Together, As One United People".

Muhammad Harith Haziq Bin Kamalrozaman, 17, Lighthouse School

He worked on the marching soldiers and aeroplanes on Military Defence Pack, and also contributed to the Economic Defence Pack. He feels very proud to be part of National Day, and wants to become a soldier.

Josie Nicholas, 11, Pathlight School

She co-created artwork for the Civil Defence, Social Defence, Digital Defence, and Psychological Defence Packs. She drew the ScamShield logo after reading about people scammed purchasing Taylor Swift tickets.

Charyl Lee Wen Xuan, 17, Grace Orchard School

Her art is seen on the Social Defence and Digital Defence Packs. She looks forward to the performances at National Day, especially when NDP songs are sung.

Eunice Lim Ming Shi Giangoc, 14, Metta School

She co-created artwork for the Military Defence, Economic Defence, and Social Defence Packs. She also loves watching the dances and fireworks during NDP, and wants to be an art teacher when she grows up.

Suharzi Bin Suhairi, 14, APSN Katong School

His art can be found in the Military Defence, Social Defence, and Psychological Defence Packs. This budding artist drew soldiers, aircraft, and tanks.

A closer look at the designs

The bags are made from recycled polyester tote bags. Each design represents one of the 6 pillars of Total Defence, to mark 40 years since it was first introduced:

Social Defence

The bonds that unite us, built on trust and understanding among people of different races and religions, living in harmony and looking out for one another.

Psychological Defence

The will and resolve to defend our way of life and interests, and the fighting spirit to overcome challenges together.

Economic Defence

A strong and resilient economy that is globally competitive and able to bounce back from any crises.

Digital Defence

Being secure, alert and responsible online.

[[nid:685357]]

Civil Defence

The ability to spot signs of threats, respond effectively and recover quickly from crises.

Military Defence

A strong and formidable defence force made up of Regulars and National Servicemen and supported by the entire nation.

How to get these NDP packs?

The NDP packs will be handed out to students attending the NE shows as well as members of the public attending the NDP Previews, and the NDP on Aug 9.

If you're registered to visit the Heartland Celebration sites on 10 Aug or the Bay Celebration at The Promontory Aug 3 and 9, you can collect your NDP pack on-site.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.