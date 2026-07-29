Asia's 50 Best Bars 2026: 4 Singapore bars make the list, Jigger & Pony slips to No. 9

The Asia's 50 Best Bars 2026 results are out — only four Singapore bars made the list this year.

This is down from the five Singapore bars that made the cut last year.

Once again, Jigger & Pony is Singapore's top-ranked bar, coming in at No.9. It slipped from No. 3 last year. It is also awarded The Best Bar in Singapore.

At the awards ceremony held in Macau on Wednesday (July 28), Indra Kantono, co-founder and managing director of the Jigger & Pony Group, also received the Roku Industry Icon Award for "his transformative influence on Asia's bar landscape and his role in shaping Singapore's emergence as a global cocktail capital".

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The other three Singapore bars that made the list are Nutmeg & Clove at No.12, Offtrack at No.16, and Origin Bar at No.43.

They climbed the rankings, rising from the 24th, 23th and 60th spots respectively last year.

Seven local bars also made the extended No.51 to 100 list, which was announced on July 14.

These are Side Door at No.57, Native at No.80, and Cat Bite Club at No.86.

The extended list also saw new entries such as BOP at No.52 and Bar Bon Funk at No.90, as well as re-entries such as The Elephant Room at No.58 and Stay Gold Flamingo at No.97.

Guangzhou bar tops the list

Guangzhou's Hope & Sesame clinched the top spot on Asia's 50 Best Bars 2026.

Other top entries include Seoul's Zest at No.2, Hong Kong's Bar Leone at No.3, Bangkok's Dry Wave Cocktail Studio at No.4, and Shenzhen's Mo Bar Shenzhen at No.5.

With eight bars on the list, Bangkok has the most watering holes in the top 50. This is followed by Hong Kong, which has seven bars listed.

The Asia's 50 Best Bars list is organised by UK-based media group William Reed and is the regional edition of The World's 50 Best Bars. The annual rankings are decided by votes from the Asia's 50 Best Bars Academy.

The full list can be seen on The World's 50 Best website.

On Oct 7, the World's 50 Best Bars awards will take place in Milan.

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melissateo@asiaone.com