Asian celebs' best style tips for hot weather

Remember the consecutive rainy days that led to sweater weather back in December 2020? Feels like a distant memory, as Singapore is back to its glorious heat and humidity.

Since this stickiness-inducing weather will be with us for the upcoming months, we’ve tapped on the styling prowess of Asian celebs such as Blackpink’s Jisoo and Jennie, as well as local stars Fann Wong, Rebecca Lim and Zoe Tay to show you how to stay cool and stylish in such a climate.

1. Rebecca Lim: Dress in white

White isn’t a colour many of us gravitate to because it can be troublesome to maintain the pristine, ethereal hue. However, white is the colour of choice to keep us cool as it reflects light (and heat) away from the wearer – such as Rebecca Lim here – thereby making you feel less blazing and more balmy.

Our pick:

Dress with cutwork embroidery, $99.90 from Zara

PHOTO: Zara

With its roomy silhouette, clean white hue and puffed sleeves, this Zara dress makes for a great garden brunch dress with your partner or girlfriends. The unique cutwork embroidery detail also acts as mini “vents” to let sweat evaporate easily.

2. Jisoo: Wear a strappy loose dress

Dressed in white? Check. Another tip you can glean from Blackpink’s Jisoo is to wear a loose, flowy strappy dress. Whether it is midi or maxi, these designs tend to be made with a lightweight fabric and cut in a way that allows airflow.

Our pick:

Evarae + Net Sustain Love Tie-detailed Color-block Silk Crepe de Chine maxi dress, $618 from Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

This tri-coloured Evarae design uses colour to create a flattering illusion. The black strappy top has an airy open back, plus a slimming effect on the torso, while the sand and ivory maxi skirt imparts a lengthening effect.

Bonus: The dress is made with 100 per cent organic silk, a natural temperature regulator.

2. Jennie: Sport cropped tops

Crop tops like what Blackpink’s Jennie is wearing are having their moment in fashion thanks to the revival of ’90s fashion. These midriff-exposing designs are trendy, cover less skin, and that of course means less chances of sweat pooling on your torso.

Conscious about baring your tummy? Pair cropped tops with breezy, high-waisted skirts or pants.

Our pick:

Seamless cropped top, $19.95 from H&M

PHOTO: H&M

Available in two colourways – light khaki green or black – this ribbed jersey crop top with a racer back is versatile to pair with your athleisure attire or a pair of wide-legged jeans and dad sneakers. Definitely an off-day favourite.

3. Fann Wong: Go for sheer fabrics

Dressed in a glamorous Valentino maxi dress, Fann looks cool and polished thanks to the sheer fabric, which is naturally lightweight. This style will come in handy especially for outdoor events.

Our pick:

Erdem Barnaby floral-print silk-voile blouse, $1,153 from Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

Made with lightweight silk, this floral blouse will feel barely-there. It may look sheer, but there’s an inner built-in camisole so you can wear this top to work without worrying about disapproving looks from the bosses.

4. Zoe Tay: Utilise activewear

Activewear doesn’t have to be worn only when you’re exercising. Outside of the gym, feel free to incorporate your gym attire into your everyday wardrobe, like Zoe Tay here.

Activewear is made to be moisture-wicking and prevent the wearer from overheating, and often uses technical fabrics backed by research and science.

Our pick:

AIRism Active UV Protection soft leggings, $29.90 from Uniqlo



PHOTO: Uniqlo

Made with Uniqlo’s proprietary technology AIRism that touts superior moisture- and heat-wicking capabilities, these leggings are also built with quick-drying and UV-protection features. It is available in four colours, so you can experiment with various colours and styling.

This article was first published in Her World Online.