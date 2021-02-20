Asian celebs show how to take classy thirst trap photos

ICYDK: A thirst trap is a photo you take and usually share on social media platforms to get (positive) attention and a bit of an ego boost.

Whether you’re posing for the ‘gram, sending your sexy selfie to your partner or just keeping it for your own personal pleasure, when done right, a thirst trap can leave you feeling empowered and hotter than ever.

Want to know how to look amazing in your low-key sexy pic? Try these tips and tricks from thirst trap pros like Jolin Tsai, Hyuna, Fiona Xie and more before hitting post.

Hwasa: It’s all in the “smize”

A good thirst trap just isn’t complete without a piercing gaze. You want whoever is seeing the picture to imagine, fantasise and feel exactly how you’re feeling when taking the shot. Don’t be afraid to experiment and take a few photos to discover your best side and angles which flatter you best.

Hyuna: Bring sexy back

Want to fake a smaller waist and a fuller booty? Arch your back! Of course, investing in an oversized sweater helps too.

Hyuna: Wet and wild

South Korea’s femme fatale and arguable queen of thirst traps Hyuna nearly broke the internet with this sizzling selfie. To make the image steamier, she was posed in a tub with a see-through white tank and black bra underneath.

To recreate Hyuna’s thirst trap photo, get in a tub and shoot from a high-above angle as it’s easier to fit the entire silhouette of your body.

Yes, you’ll need a trusty tripod or a willing assistant to nail this. But it’ll be worth it.

Jolin Tsai: Less isn’t always more

You don’t have to wear lingerie or be in a bikini to take a thirst trap pic. As long as you feel comfortable and confident, feel free to play around with whatever you have in your closet.

Case in point: Mandopop diva Jolin Tsai’s sexy post-workout selfie. Think skin-hugging leggings and a well-fitted sports bra. Rest assured, your followers will turn into real-life versions of the heart-eye emoji.

Rola: Hot under the collar

Besides flaunting your cleavage, you can also draw attention to your neck and collarbone. Position yourself in a way where the sunlight will hit for your collarbones to pop. To make your sexy décolletage stand out even more, apply some highlighter.

Hyolyn: Put your best foot forward

When you place one foot in front of the other like former Sistar singer Hyolyn, you’re creating a slight tilt in your hips which helps to create a “legs for days” optical illusion. What’s not to like?

Fiona Xie: Mirror, mirror

As you can tell, nailing your perfect thirst trap requires a bit of work. Sometimes props can help with the process. We recommend incorporating a mirror in your shot (see local actress Fiona Xie posing in front of a mirror, above) because you can get really creative.

Depending on how you position yourself, taking a photo with a mirror in the background can also help you to show off more of your style and assets. All you need now is a peach emoji and cheeky caption such as “felt cute, won’t delete…ever”.

This article was first published in Her World Online.