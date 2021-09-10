AsiaOne Tries: Amanda Chaang tries chatting up strangers online to find a new BFF

Follow host and actress Amanda Chaang as she embarks on a journey to become the most ‘influential’ millennial in our new series, AsiaOne Tries.

Whether you're in a new city or simply just isolated thanks to the pandemic, you know that making new friends isn't easy.

With many of her friends back home in Kuala Lumpur, Amanda tries her hand at Bumble BFF — it's basically like dating, but everything is platonic.

Will she get catfished or will she make a real connection? Watch on to find out!

