AsiaOne Tries: Amanda Chaang 'vandalises' a wall and gets away with it

In graffiti culture, a heaven spot refers to a dangerous location, far out of reach of the plebeians. But at Heaven Spot, a graffiti studio in Potong Pasir, all are welcome to try their hand at the art form.

In this episode, Amanda, a certified art noob, spray-paints an entire wall and gets away with it.

She also sits down with the studio's co-founder Victor Tong to chat all about his painting tips and tricks.

