AsiaOne Tries: Amanda turns dead animals into works of art

Follow host and actress Amanda Chaang as she embarks on a journey to become the most ‘influential’ millennial in our new series, AsiaOne Tries.

Some may shiver at the thought of stuffing a dead creature to make it seem as though it has come back to life, but it's all in a day's work for others.

In this episode, Amanda speaks with Black Crow Taxidermy & Art founder Vivian Tham to find out about the oft misunderstood art form. She also explores her creative side and and tries her hand at assembling a personalised butterfly dome.

