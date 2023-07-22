lifestyle

Asia's 50 Best Bars 2023: Hong Kong's COA takes the crown, 11 Singapore bars make the coveted list

PUBLISHED ONJuly 22, 2023 10:00 AMBytanisha Khanna

By the early release of the prestigious 51-100 list, we knew we were in for a surprise at the Asia's 50 Best Bars 2023, sponsored by Perrier. This year, in the 21-year history of 50 Best, Asia's best bartenders and industry titans assembled in the electric city of Hong Kong for a legendary celebration of the achievements of the drinks industry. This is also the first full-scale gathering of the continent's bar community since 2019, and before the pandemic changed the world.

Ten countries, 50 bars and 100 per cent bar expert guaranteed — the rankings are created from a rigorous voting process, which sees a 260-member Academy, consisting of bartenders, bar owners, drinks writers and cocktail aficionados from all around the continent placing independent and anonymous votes for their seven best bar experiences in a 18-month voting window.

Who came up on top

Cocktail culture in Asia stays booming thanks to our bartenders shaking and stirring up a storm with the use of local and regional ingredients, a creative storytelling, and innovative ways of blending different flavours into delectable sips. That being said, the top spot for this year's list has been retained by Hong Kong's Coa for three consecutive years in a row. Following its lead, Singapore's very own Jigger & Pony stands tall at its No.2 spot once again. They've kept their their title as Best Bar in Singapore as well. The third spot has been awarded to BKK Social Club in Thailand, an amazing victory considering the bar has only been opened for two years.

Where do Singapore's bars stand

Back after just a one year hiatus, Native returns to the list at No.42, joining Employees Only (No.32), Stay Gold Flamingo (No. 32), and Atlas (No. 23). Whilst other inclusions include Manhattan (No. 21, down from No.9 last year), Rebuplic (No.16), Analogue (No.15), Sago House (No.10), and Nutmeg & Clove (No.7). We also see 28 HongKong Street (No. 24) return, the only bar that has made it to ever single edition of the 50 Best Bars list since its beginning.

Honourable mentions

The Asia's 50 Best Bars 2023 list was dominated by bars in Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Indonesia, Philippines and Malaysia. Nonetheless, it has been a killer night for South Korea with contenders like Zest (The Best Bar In Korea, and winner of Nikka Highest Climber) which jumped to No. 5, all the way from its No. 48 Spot last year. The country also saw other inclusions such as Cham Bar (No. 13), Le Chamber (No. 25) and Alice (No. 28).

Besides South Korea, the list celebrated bars like Penrose (No.50) and Bar Trigona (No. 36) in Malaysia, as well as Tropic City (No.6) from Thailand, and Bar Benfiddich (No.4) from Japan.

Awards & more

A special shoutout to Singapore's very own, Sago House (No. 10) which has claimed this year's Mitcher's Art of Hospitality Award. Be it through their attentive super staff, their commitment to authenticity, or their personalised touch with customer's table chalked with their names — the impeccable service structure is undeniable here, allowing each guest feel at home.

When it comes to the Campari One To Watch, the award was also snagged by Singaporean bar, Night Hawk (No.73), who we cant to see more of! Home-grown spot, Analogue (No.15) swoops in for the Ketle One Sustainable Bar Award led by Vijay Mudaliar.

Altos Bartender's Bartender Award this year honoured Hong Kong's Beckaly Franks from The Pontiac, who's only advise to to young cocktail connoisseurs is to 'love what they do'. On the other hand, one of the most prestigious awards on the list, the Roku Industry Icon has been awarded to Hiroyasu Kayama, the mastermind behind Bar Ben Benfiddich in Tokyo.

Here's the full list of Asia's 50 Best Bars 2023:

  1. Coa, Hong Kong (Best Bar in Hong Kong / Asia)
  2. Jigger & Pony, Singapore (Best Bar In Singapore)
  3. BKK Social Club, Thailand (Best Bar In Thailand)
  4. Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo, Japan (The Best Bar In Japan)
  5. Zest, South Korea (The Best Bar In Korea)
  6. Tropic City, Bangkok, Thailand
  7. Nutmeg & Clove, Singapore
  8. Argo, Hong Kong
  9. Darkside, Hong Kong
  10. Sago House, Singapore (Mitcher’s Art of Hospitality Award)
  11. Indulge Experimental Bistro, Taipei, Taiwan (The Best Bar In Taiwan)
  12. Vesper, Bangkok, Thailand
  13. Cham Bar, Seoul, South Korea
  14. The SG Club, Tokyo, Japan
  15. Analogue, Singapore
  16. Republic, Singapore
  17. The Aubrey Hong Kong
  18. Sidecar, New Delhi, India (Best Bar In India)
  19. The Cocktail Club, Jakarta, Indonesia (The Best Bar In Indonesia)
  20. Virtu, Tokyo, Japan (Disarano Highest New Entry Award)
  21. Manhattan, Singapore
  22. Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar Bangkok, Thailand (The London Essence Best New Opening)
  23. Lamp Bar, Nara, Japan
  24. 28 HongKong Street, Singapore
  25. Le Chamber, Seoul, South Korea
  26. Penicillin, Hong Kong
  27. Atlas, Singapore
  28. Alice, Seoul, South Korea
  29. Pantja, Jakarta, Indonesia (NEW)
  30. Employees Only, Singapore (Re-entry)
  31. Quinary, Hong Kong
  32. Stay Gold Flamingo, Singapore
  33. Mostly Harmless, Hong Kong (NEW)
  34. The Curator, Manila, Philippines (The Best Bar In The Philippines)
  35. The Bombay Canteen, Mumbai, India (NEW)
  36. Bar Trigona, Kuala Lumpur (The Best Bar in Malaysia)
  37. Southside Parlour, Seoul, South Korea (NEW)
  38. Copitas, Bengaluru, India
  39. Hope & Sesame, China (The Best Bar In Mainland China)
  40. Smoke & Bitters, Sri Lanka (The Best Bar In Sri Lanka)
  41. Vender, Taichung (NEW)
  42. Native, Singapore (Re-entry)
  43. The Public House, Taipei (Re-entry)
  44. Bee’s Knees, Kyoto, Japan
  45. High Five, Tokyo, Japan (Re-entry)
  46. Soko, Seoul, South Korea (NEW)
  47. The Old Man, Hong Kong (Re-entry)
  48. The Living Room, Mumbai, India (NEW)
  49. The Bellwood, Tokyo, Japan
  50. Penrose, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (NEW)

Highlights from the extended 51-100 List

In the extended list category, Singapore managed to lead with an impressive 8 bars. Nutmeg & Clove's award-winning team at Last Word, led the the pack at No.61. Whilst exiting new entrants featured the culture-forward cocktail bar, The Elephant Room (No.64), unpretentious futuristic haven, Night Hawk (No.73), Offtrack (No.79) and Origin Bar & Grill (No.95). Whilst Tippling Club made a return at No.63 (previously at No.27) along with No Sleep Club at No.74 (previously at No. 15).

Congratulations for all the wining bars!

This article was first published in City Nomads.

