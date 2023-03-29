Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2023: Singapore's Odette ranked 6th with newcomer Born making the cut

Food does wonders in bringing people together, especially as we gathered to celebrate the greatest dining experiences on the planet with Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2023. You'll want to bookmark this for your next world-class gastronomic adventure in the region!

All eyes are on Thailand and Chef Thitid 'Ton' Tassanakajohn, who heads Le Du (no.1, Best Restaurant in Thailand) and Nusara (no.3) this year. Climbing from number 17 last year, Sezanne makes it to number two, earning its spot as the Best Restaurant in Japan.

Tokyo's Den steps down to fourth place, ahead of the crowd's favourite re-entry, Gaggan Anand (no.5). The Best Restaurant in Singapore, Odette (no.6), basks with pride as its pastry chef, Louisa Lim also received the Best Pastry Chef award.

Japan's Florilège (no.7 ) and La Cime (no.8) and Thailand's Sorn (no.9) slips back, but secures their positions within the top ten alongside Narisawa (no. 10).

The five new entries this year include Beijing's Refer (no.50), the Philippines' Metiz (no. 48), and Thailand's Mexican-Indian restaurant Ms. Maria & Mr Singh (no. 33).

Singapore's Born (no.36) makes its debut on the list less than one year from opening, while Chennai's Avartana (no. 30) bagged the Highest New Entry Award with its South Asian food.

Singapore and Japan are the most represented on the list with nine restaurants each country. Mod-Sin poster boy LG Han's Labyrinth (no.11) snagged the Highest Climber Award, moving through 29 places, while Chef Rishi Naleendra's Cloudstreet (no.26) and Chef Dave Pynt's Burnt Ends (no.24) move up 18 and 17 spots respectively.

Zen (no.21) takes the Gin Mare Art of Hospitality Award and vegetable-focused Euphoria debuts in the top 50 list at No. 25. Last year's new entry Meta makes it no.17 and Les Amis stands at No.27.

From Wakayama comes the hidden gem Villa Aida (no.14), while Tokyo's L'Effervescence makes it to number 44. Moving up the scale is Kyoto's Cenci (no. 32), with Sazenka (no. 12) and Tokyo's Ode (no.20) slipping back this year.

With the increasing popularity of Korean food, Korean restaurants that made their way up the list include Mosu (no.15), Onjium (no.23), and Korean beef specialist Born & Bred (no. 47). Mingles (no.28), on the other hand, slips 12 spots.

This year, Hong Kong's The Chairman (no. 13) and Neighborhood (no.29) falling out of the top 10. Modern Cantonese restaurant Wing (no.37), Caprice (no.49), and South American restaurant Mono (no.41) round up the SAR's five restaurants on the list.

In China, Shanghai's Da Vittorio takes no. 34, while Californian farm-to-table restaurant Ensue is now no.31. Destination Award winner Fu He Hui (no.18) is also the Best Restaurant in Mainland China.

Over in Macau, the lavish Sichuan Moon (no.43) makes its first foray into Top 50, while Wing Lei Palace (no.39) bags the Best Restaurant in Macau. Mume (no.45) is Taipei's Best restaurant, and Vietnam's Anan Saigon (no.40) bags two awards as the Best Restaurant in Vietnam and the Best Destination Award.

Philippines' Toyo Eatery (no.42) is winner of the Flor de Caña Sustainable Restaurant Award and The Best Restaurant in The Philippines. And in India, Mumbai' Masque (no.16) makes it to the Best Restaurant in India, with New Delhi's Indian Accent (no.19) moving up the ranks.

Here's the full list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2023. Names bolded denote that the establishment is the best restaurant in its country:

Le Du, Bangkok Sezanne, Tokyo Nusara, Bangkok Den, Tokyo Gaggan Anand, Bangkok Odette, Singapore Florilège, Tokyo La Cime, Osaka Sorn, Bangkok Narisawa, Tokyo Labyrinth, Singapore Sazenka, Tokyo The Chairman, Hong Kong Villa Aida, Wakayama Mosu, Seoul Masque, Mumbai Meta, Singapore Fu He Hui, Shanghai Indian Accent, New Delhi Ode, Tokyo Zen, Singapore Sühring, Bangkok Onjium, Seoul Burnt Ends, Singapore Euphoria, Singapore Cloudstreet, Singapore Les Amis, Singapore Mingles, Seoul Neighborhood, Hong Kong Avartana, Chennai Ensue, Shenzhen Cenci, Kyoto Ms. Maria & Mr Singh, Bangkok Da Vittorio, Shanghai Potong, Bangkok Born, Singapore Wing, Hong Kong Raan Jay Fai, Bangkok Wing Lei Palace, Macau Anan Saigon, Ho Chi Minh Mono, Hong Kong Toyo Eatery, Philippines Sichuan Moon, Macau L’Effervescence, Tokyo Mume, Taipei Baan Tepa, Bangkok Born & Bred, Seoul Metiz, Makati Caprice, Hong Kong Refer, Beijing

For more information, special awards, and the full lists (1-50, 51-100), please visit The World's 50 Best Restaurants website.

This article was first published in City Nomads.