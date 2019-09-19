Ask a doctor: Can contact lenses get lost in my eyes?

Taking a dip while wearing contact lenses may seem harmless. But it isn't at all. Doing so can result in irritation, eye infections and potentially sight-threatening conditions such as corneal ulcer. In fact, you shouldn't even take a shower with them on.

"Contact lenses shouldn't be exposed to any kind of water, including tap water and water in swimming pools, hot tubs, oceans and lakes. Lakes and rivers are most likely to host bacteria, but swimming pools and even tap water can harbour dangerous microbes including the Acanthamoeba organism, which causes a painful corneal infection that is difficult to treat and can cause permanent vision loss," says Dr Leo Seo Wei, a senior consultant ophthalmologist at Mount Elizabeth Hospital.

She adds that the chemicals in swimming pools are more likely to irritate your eyes if you're wearing contacts because they're porous and absorb chemicals. Plus, water can wash away the eyes' natural tear film, making them drier.

CAN I AT LEAST SLEEP WITH THEM ON?

No. The potential consequences just aren't worth it.