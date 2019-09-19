Ask a doctor: Can contact lenses get lost in my eyes?

PHOTO: Unsplash
Adora Wong
CLEO Singapore

Taking a dip while wearing contact lenses may seem harmless. But it isn't at all. Doing so can result in irritation, eye infections and potentially sight-threatening conditions such as corneal ulcer. In fact, you shouldn't even take a shower with them on.

"Contact lenses shouldn't be exposed to any kind of water, including tap water and water in swimming pools, hot tubs, oceans and lakes. Lakes and rivers are most likely to host bacteria, but swimming pools and even tap water can harbour dangerous microbes including the Acanthamoeba organism, which causes a painful corneal infection that is difficult to treat and can cause permanent vision loss," says Dr Leo Seo Wei, a senior consultant ophthalmologist at Mount Elizabeth Hospital.

She adds that the chemicals in swimming pools are more likely to irritate your eyes if you're wearing contacts because they're porous and absorb chemicals. Plus, water can wash away the eyes' natural tear film, making them drier.

CAN I AT LEAST SLEEP WITH THEM ON?

No. The potential consequences just aren't worth it.

"It's bad and unhealthy to sleep with contact lenses on. Your eye tissues need oxygen to function properly. When you're awake, your opened eyes get oxygen from your tears and the air, but when're you're asleep, your eyelids are shut and there is less oxygen being transmitted to the corneas from the surrounding air," says Dr Leo.

"Sleeping with them on prevents even more oxygen from getting to your eyes because the lenses act as physical barriers."

She explains that when the eyes don't get enough oxygen, a condition called corneal neovascularisation can occur: it's when small blood vessels grow in a cornea to provide an oxygen supply to the area.

Wearing your contacts to sleep can also lead to redness in the eyes, pain and increased sensitivity to light. And if they tighten around the eyes, there may be tiny rips or tears on the corneas. This may increase the risk of an eye infection, inflammation or abrasions.

The worst thing, though, is that you can go blind.

"Sleeping with contact lenses on increases your risk for potentially blinding, nasty eye infections such as infective keratitis and corneal ulcers six- to eightfold," says Dr Leo.

CAN CONTACT LENSES GET LOSE IN MY EYES?

There might have been times when your contact lenses went "missing". The good news is that they can't get lost in your eyes.

Dr Leo explains that the continuous nature of the conjunctiva (a lining from the inner surface of the eyelid) to the eyeball makes it impossible for anything to get behind the eye and become trapped.

"When contact lenses are missing, they may have dislodged from the corneas and become folded. They may be stuck under the eyelids and thus seem to have disappeared," she says. She recommends seeking professional help from an eye doctor if you can't retrieve them on your own.

I RAN OUT OF SOLUTION. CAN I STORE THEM IN WATER?

No. Please don't anyhow.

"Contact lenses should not be stored in anything other than contact lenses solution, and should be cleaned every time you take them out," says Dr Leo.

"If you're caught in a situation where you need to store your lenses overnight and don't have any contact solution, you can use saline solution, distilled water and salt water."

She, however, points out that while these alternatives are safer than tap water, there is still risk of infection.

And even if your contact lenses are BNIB, please don't wear them if they're expired.

"The expiry date indicates the last month and year that the container is considered free from contamination. Upon expiration, the solution in the package has an unstable pH and the risk of infection increases," she says.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.

More about
Lifestyle Health and Wellbeing

TRENDING

&#039;I felt the impulse to drown myself&#039; after 2010 scandal, says Jesseca Liu&#039;s ex Fan Chih-Wei
'I felt the impulse to drown myself' after 2010 scandal, says Jesseca Liu's ex Fan Chih-Wei
Bad taste: Michelin-starred restaurant Iggy&#039;s gets called out for questionable innuendo on Instagram
Bad taste: Michelin-starred restaurant Iggy's gets called out for questionable innuendo on Instagram
Chris Hemsworth is in Singapore and he&#039;s taking selfies with all his fans
Chris Hemsworth is in Singapore and he's taking selfies with all his fans
China grandma sues son and daughter-in-law for $27k in child support, netizens can&#039;t pick a side
China grandma sues son and daughter-in-law for $27k in child support, netizens can't pick a side
Weekend planner Sept 21-22: Downtown East&#039;s new karaoke outlet with 15 themed rooms, F1 Grand Prix&#039;s return &amp; other fun activities
50% off Downtown East's new karaoke outlet with 15 themed rooms, F1 Grand Prix's return & other fun activities this weekend
5 common mistakes of first-time HDB home-buyers in Singapore
5 common mistakes of first-time HDB home-buyers in Singapore
Gear up with our survival guide to queueing up for the new iPhone 11
Gear up with our survival guide to queueing up for the new iPhone 11
Rain and Kim Tae Hee welcome another &#039;little princess&#039;
Rain and Kim Tae Hee welcome another 'little princess'
Blow away your grey haze-filled days with these haze-inspired blues
Blow away your grey haze-filled days with these haze-inspired blues
Elderly couple finds $25k, jewellery missing from safe on same day maid leaves their Tampines home, police investigating
Elderly couple finds $25k, jewellery missing from safe on same day maid leaves their Tampines home, police investigating
Woman pleads guilty to abusing her dog
Woman pleads guilty to animal cruelty after her chihuahua dies of trauma to head, abdomen
He takes photos of people having sex and his wife is totally okay with it
He takes photos of people having sex and his wife is totally okay with it

LIFESTYLE

2,700 free Hershey’s McFlurries up for grabs &amp; other deals this week
2,700 free Hershey’s McFlurries up for grabs & other deals this week
6 ways to save electricity in Singapore with the air conditioner on
6 ways to save electricity in Singapore with the air conditioner on
Why are people still going to country clubs in Singapore?
Why are people still going to country clubs in Singapore?
Places in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Hong Kong&#039;s Tsim Sha Tsui, Victoria Peak &amp; Mongkok
Places in Singapore that'll make you believe you're in Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui, Victoria Peak & Mongkok

Home Works

How to keep your home clean and fresh even with pets around
How to keep your home clean and fresh even with pets around
House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display
House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display
Home renovations: Know the dos and don&#039;ts when renovating your HDB flat
Home renovations: Know the dos and don'ts when renovating your HDB flat
Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom
Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Broken IV needle found at Tampines playground, says man
Broken IV needle found at Tampines playground, says man
Jay Chou&#039;s new MV is full of surprises — we break it down for you
Jay Chou's new MV is full of surprises — we break it down for you
We visited Bukit Merah&#039;s &#039;Song Joong-ki&#039; for some pocket-friendly bubble tea and here&#039;s our verdict
We visited Bukit Merah's 'Song Joong-ki' for some pocket-friendly bubble tea and here's our verdict
&quot;Oi, oi!&quot; Mrbrown yells for help as drunk man falls onto train tracks in Japan
"Oi, oi!" Mrbrown yells for help as drunk man falls onto train tracks in Japan

SERVICES