Ask a doctor: Can I contract an STI if semen gets into my eye?

So you're rolling in the hay with a guy and he pulls out to give you a "facial".

Some of his semen gets into your eye and, while there's some stinging discomfort, you brush off the pain and think everything will be dandy after a quick rinse with water. Buuut everything may not be.

Can you contract an STI if semen gets into your eye?

According to Dr Grace Huang, a resident doctor at DTAP Clinic Robertson, you can actually contract a sexually transmitted infection (STI) if semen gets into your eye.

Some of the common STIs that can be transmitted in this manner include chlamydia and gonorrhea.

"These are both bacterial STIs, and there have been well-documented case reports of chlamydia conjunctivitis that resulted from semen in the eye," she says.

Conjunctivitis is the inflammation of the eye's mucous membrane.

"Viral infections like ocular herpes, which is caused by the herpes simplex virus, can occur as well," she adds.

She points out that ocular herpes can start out mild but evolve into a severe infection that not only affects the deeper layers of the eye, but threaten one's sense of sight.