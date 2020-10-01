Ask a doctor: I'm not pregnant. Why is my period late?

As sure as a gun that you're not pregnant, but your period is late? There are several reasons why. But first, you should be certain that your period is truly behind your schedule.

"Not all women have 28-day menstrual cycles. An average menstrual cycle can be as short as 21 days, and as long as over 40 days," says Dr Michelle Chia, a resident doctor at DTAP Clinic.

As such, your period should only be considered late if your current cycle is "out of the norm".

WHY YOUR MENSTRUAL CYCLE IS DELAYED

If your period is late, it could be due to stress, over-exercise, hormonal imbalances, or weight gain or loss.

"Excessive weight gain or loss affects the hormonal axis from your brain that regulates the female hormones in your body. This leads to imbalances that can affect your menstrual cycle."

She adds that while stress and hormonal imbalances are common causes, it's important that you see a doctor to rule out causes such as PCOS (Polycystic ovary syndrome).

Women affected by PCOS have bodies that produce higher amounts of male hormones, which results in the irregular, or lack of, menstruation.

WHAT TO DO IF MENSTRUAL CYCLE IS DELAYED