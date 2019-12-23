Ask a doctor: WTF is trichomoniasis, the most common non-viral STD in the world?

Like many other infections in the body, sexually transmitted diseases (STDS) can be viral (caused by viruses) or non-viral (not caused by viruses).

Examples of viral STDs include herpes, HIV, HPV, and hepatitis B and C, while those of non-viral STDs include chlamydia, gonorrhoea and syphilis.

You may be familiar with these conditions because of how prevalent they are, or how life-threatening they can be.

But have you heard of trichomoniasis? Although not as widely known as many other STDs, it's actually the most common non-viral one in the world.

WHAT IS TRICHOMONIASIS?

It's a bacterial infection that affects both men and women. However, while women can contract the disease from both men and women, men typically only acquire it from women.

"A study tested 600 men who have sex with men for trichomonas and found that none of them were positive. Hence, the deduction was that men do not typically, and very rarely, transmit the parasite to other men," says Dr Ezlyn Izharuddin, a resident doctor at DTAP Clinic.

She adds that it still isn't understood why this is the case, but that as such, many more women are affected than men.

According to her, there have thus far been no large-scale studies to prove the possibility of non-sexual transmission, so it's virtually always sexually transmitted.

Also, the parasite doesn't reside in saliva and cannot survive in blood, so an infection only happens in the urogential tract, which can be found in the vagina, urethra, cervix, prostate and bladder.

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS OF TRICHOMONIASIS?

Even if you're infected with trichomoniasis, you may not be aware because only 11 to 17 per cent of infected women exhibit symptoms.

If there are signs, the most common one is vaginal discharge that is thin and foul-smelling and that resembles yellow pus.

It's usually accompanied by a burning sensation, itch or pain during urination and sexual intercourse, and pain in the lower abdomen.