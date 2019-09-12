Ask the experts: A visual guide to scented candles

When it comes to decorating your space, don't forget the fourth dimension-smell.

How your home smells like will play a part in how your overall space feels. One of the best ways to scent your space? Scented candles.

They are relatively affordable, easy to use, and come in a wide variety of fragrances that will suit all sorts of occasions and moods.

We got in touch with candle connoisseurs Amy from Sally's Room, who specialises in soy candles, and Nicole Su, founder of home-grown candle label Hush Candle to help us with the following visual guide on scented candles.

Jump in on the home fragrance wagon and get a whiff of this:

PHOTO: Renonation

This article was first published in Renonation.