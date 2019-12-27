Ask an influencer: How do you keep your skin flawless during the festive season

Late nights, rich food, the alcohol and the stress of maybe bumping into your ex at a common friend’s party can take its toll on your skin.
Just when you need your skin to be radiant and glowing, it’s looking dull, feeling dehydrated and probably a bit inflamed from all the late nights.
To help you combat lackluster skin we got five influencers to spill their secrets to what it takes to keep your skin looking and feeling great through all the festivities.
OON SHU AN
CLEANSE, CLEANSE, CLEANSE
I’m guilty of not doing this sometimes, but if you are going to be out and piling on that makeup every night, you have to remove your makeup.
Using a cleansing device like the Foreo Luna 3 also helps you get a deeper clean. I love that it is medical grade silicone, and waterproof, so it is super easy to clean.
You can also use it to massage your face. Plus it’s pretty hassle-free since one charge lasts for so long!
ALWAYS HAVE A SPOT TREATMENT ON HAND
Zap the zits the moment you feel them coming out—and I mean the moment you feel one.
The Cosrx pimple patches, Mario Badescu Silver Powder (the small tub lasts a long time!), and Medicube pimple patches all work well to help zap zits.
The Mario Badescu Silver Powder is also good for getting rid of blackheads.
HYDRATE AND MASK
Drink lots of water, especially if you are going to be drinking a lot. And hydrate your face. My favourites are Estee Lauder's Advanced Night Repair Serum, the Intense Reset Concentrate and their Powerfoil mask. Use the Advanced Night Repair every night, the Intense Reset Concentrate when your skin is feeling like it needs a boost (for example when it's looking red or tired or dul). And use the Powerfoil Mask every week. I use this the night before all my big shoots!
Drink lots of water, especially if you are going to be drinking a lot. And hydrate your face.
My favourites are Estee Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair Serum, the Intense Reset Concentrate and their Powerfoil mask.
Use the Advanced Night Repair every night, the Intense Reset Concentrate when your skin is feeling like it needs a boost (for example when it’s looking red or tired or dul).
And use the Powerfoil Mask every week. I use this the night before all my big shoots!
MICHELLE TAN
EXFOLIATE YOUR SKIN AT LEAST TWICE A WEEK
My favourite way to exfoliate is by using a chemical exfoliator instead of a physical one.
Physical exfoliators–especially the coarse ones—can cause micro tears in skin and can lead to premature ageing.
It’s especially important to deep cleanse your face after a late night of partying and drinking.
Because I’m usually really tired after a long night of partying, I’ll make sure to use a cleanser with alpha hydroxy acid like the Tatcha Deep Cleanse for a thorough cleanse or a leave-on glycolic treatment like the one I got from my dermatologist, Aeras Acne Solutions, to exfoliate my face.
I swear by using glycolic acid, especially if it’s in the form of a leave-on serum because it prevents your pores from getting clogged and helps to lighten any existing hyperpigmentation caused by past acne episodes.
HYDRATE, HYDRATE, HYDRATE
A lot of times the condition of your skin goes haywire simply due to the imbalance in moisture levels.
I have dry skin and have noticed that I’m more prone to breaking out when I don’t hydrate my skin adequately.
Your skin over produces sebum when it’s too dry.
You may not always see the oil, because a lot of times it can happen underneath the epidermis layer. This then causes clogged pores which eventually leads to zits and pimples.
A good moisturiser will help keep you skin hydrated.
I also like to use hydrating masks like the Rose Face Mask from Fresh at least three times a week. I also absolutely love using argan oil on my skin.
It helps control sebum and is exceptionally effective in treating acne. I’m currently using one from Melvita.
MAKE TIME TO WORKOUT
When you work out you flush out toxins from your body through your skin and that helps in keeping a calm and clear complexion.
Working out also releases endorphins and decreases your stress level. When you’re happy it reflects on your skin too! That is why I love working out so much!
CAMIRA ASORORI
USE A SLEEPING MASK
I’ll end the night by using the Laneige Water Sleeping Mask. It makes my skin glow in the morning.
I’ll also use this if I have a shoot or if I’m not going to be wearing makeup the next day.
LET YOUR SKIN BREATHE
I’ll usually go bare-faced after a night out to let my skin breathe.
My everyday no make-up skincare routine includes toner, moisturiser, my holy grail All-Day Pollution Repair Mask from Allies of Skin and Supergoop! 100per cent Mineral Matte Screen SPF40.
DRINK LOTS OF WATER
I’m bad at this myself, but it’s definitely a must, and a note to self as well!
AUDREY LIM
USE A MASK
I am one of those lucky ones who don’t break out easily!
I take full advantage of that and apply a facial mask every morning to test out different types (clay/gel/sheet/cream) so my skin doesn’t get too used to one moisturising product.
DRINK LOTS OF WATER
It’s not overrated to stay hydrated! It really shows on your skin when you don’t drink enough water and dehydration leads to dull skin.
WORKOUT
Working out will help maintain that natural, healthy blush on your cheeks.
There is nothing like a bit of adrenaline to make your skin look refreshed and ready to go!
MONG CHIN YEOH
HYDRATE YOURSELF AND YOUR SKIN
Late nights and unhealthy or rich diets can often cause bloating, and stress on the skin.
Which is why it’s important to keep both your body and skin hydrated by drinking lots of water as well as using a good sleeping mask.
A sleeping mask I recommend is the Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Sleeping Mask.
USE A FACIAL DEVICE
LED lights are my best friends! In between my laser sessions, I'll use my at-home LED devices to keep my skin firm and plump. The Skin Inc Optimizer Voyage Tri-Light device has five different LED lights for different skin concerns, and the LG Pra.L Derma LED mask has 160 Infra Red and red LED light bulbs that help collagen reproduction. I just need nine to 10 minutes of these and I'm set!
LED lights are my best friends! In between my laser sessions, I’ll use my at-home LED devices to keep my skin firm and plump.
The Skin Inc Optimizer Voyage Tri-Light device has five different LED lights for different skin concerns, and the LG Pra.L Derma LED mask has 160 Infra Red and red LED light bulbs that help collagen reproduction.
I just need nine to 10 minutes of these and I’m set!
KEEP A MIST HANDY
I keep a good facial mist with me all the time, especially on days when I’m in air-conditioning a lot.
On days when my skin feels sensitive, I use Eau Thermale Avene; on days my skin feels dry, I use Saturday Skin’s Daily Dew Hydrating Essence Mist.
This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.