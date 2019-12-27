Ask an influencer: How do you keep your skin flawless during the festive season

Late nights, rich food, the alcohol and the stress of maybe bumping into your ex at a common friend’s party can take its toll on your skin.

Just when you need your skin to be radiant and glowing, it’s looking dull, feeling dehydrated and probably a bit inflamed from all the late nights.

To help you combat lackluster skin we got five influencers to spill their secrets to what it takes to keep your skin looking and feeling great through all the festivities.

OON SHU AN

CLEANSE, CLEANSE, CLEANSE

I’m guilty of not doing this sometimes, but if you are going to be out and piling on that makeup every night, you have to remove your makeup.

Using a cleansing device like the Foreo Luna 3 also helps you get a deeper clean. I love that it is medical grade silicone, and waterproof, so it is super easy to clean.

You can also use it to massage your face. Plus it’s pretty hassle-free since one charge lasts for so long!