Ask an influencer: Would you wear the same outfit twice?

Do Instagram influencers wear their outfits more than once? Or is it just all a clever illusion?

What makes someone an influencer? Is it the number of followers they have? A well-thought-out Instagram feed? Or is it simply someone whose opinion you trust?

For some people, it could be their BFFs who's got the best taste in clothes. For others, it could just be that stylish stranger with no following that just seems so effortlessly cool.

But one thing's for sure-they're all people who've influenced you in one way or another via their perspective and relationship with style. In our column "Ask An Influencer", we reach out to the women who inspire us and get them to share their unique approach to fashion, shopping, and style.

As of press time, #OOTD has about close to a staggering 281 million posts tagged on Instagram. And that's only the ones that get officially tagged. Factor in some of your favourite accounts posting daily style inspiration and we're sure that number will increase tenfold.

And on Instagram-where newness seems to be key-it seems like there is this unspoken rule when it comes to outfits: you almost never see the same thing worn twice.

What started out as a fun way to chronicle an outfit of the day has now become a fashion arms race where everyone is trying to showcase their seemingly bottomless wardrobes.

Let's be real. This lifestyle is almost unattainable if you're not a celebrity or don't have the disposable income. But what happens when maintaining appearances on social media is a part of the job?

No one feels the pressure to upkeep with this more than the influencers who make a living off these OOTD posts.

These young women act as style inspiration for many out there, sometimes posting daily to appease their followers hungry for their content.

But how do they do it? Do these women even have enough clothes to fuel the demand? In this month's column, we speak to five influencers on whether repeating an outfit on Instagram is considered the ultimate fashion faux pas.

Scroll through to read their thoughts.

RACHEL WONG, 26

How often in a week do you shoot outfit pictures for your Instagram? It really depends on what’s happening in the week and if there are paid campaigns. Because if so, clients usually have a date they want me to post on. Sometimes the campaigns can come in really last-minute and I would have to shoot up to five outfits in a week! But usually, I would just do one to two casual ones that I would really want to document on my own. Do you ever repeat your outfits on Instagram? I would rather not repeat outfits whether it’s in real life or on Instagram, but I do have basic pieces that I’ve invested in that I would wear repeatedly all the time! I like to experiment with fashion, and I want to constantly excite my audience. But having said that, I definitely have key pieces that I think are interesting for me to style in different ways for my audience to see. Also, it’s not to say that I’ll just wear them once to shoot and throw it out. I’m a low-key hoarder, so I always keep things I really like because I know they will come back in trend a few years later!! How about in real life? Are you more inclined to repeat them if they do not get documented? As I mentioned, I do have basics I like that I wear to death (especially hoodies) but I’ll probably post myself wearing them only on Instagram Stories and not on my main feed!

AUDREY LIM, 29

How often in a week do you shoot outfit pictures for your Instagram? At least three times a week depending on my schedule and if I need to head out for events or meetings! Do you ever repeat your outfits on Instagram? Guilty! I usually shoot many photos per outfit and “repeat” them on my Instagram when I have nothing to post that day. I’m also guilty of cropping and flipping my photos in a desperate attempt to make them look “different” from the rest that I posted. LOL! How about in real life? Are you more inclined to repeat them if they do not get documented? Yes, the secret is out. Influencers repeat their outfits! I do have a couple of go-to pieces in my wardrobe and I wear them everywhere whenever it’s not a “shoot day”. CAMIRA ASRORI, 24 View this post on Instagram Swipe left for some beach magic!!! 🌈😋✨ #camirasrori #perth A post shared by CAMIRA ASRORI (@camira.asrori) on Sep 14, 2019 at 11:12pm PDT

How often in a week do you shoot outfit pictures for your Instagram? I shoot one to two times a week, but each time I shoot at least five outfits per session. Do you ever repeat your outfits on Instagram? I used to not repeat outfits, but now I do. I am trying to promote a more sustainable and environmentally-friendly practices as a fashion influencer. I think repeating outfits is OK as long as you style them differently each time. Are you more inclined to repeat them if they do not get documented? Yes, I repeat them all the time now! Haha! Documented or not, I would still wear the same thing repeatedly. CHLOE NG, 23 View this post on Instagram 从此你在我心里 只剩绿色💚 A post shared by Chloe Ng (@chloe.nke) on Oct 8, 2019 at 7:34am PDT

How often in a week do you shoot outfit pictures for your Instagram? I don’t usually have a fixed number of shoots in a week. I do it whenever I feel like taking a photo! Do you ever repeat your outfits on Instagram? Yes. I’m all for getting full utility of the clothing you buy. For the more basic pieces, I constantly have them on repeat. I feel it is OK as long as you don’t wear a bold, statement piece out all the time. But for bags, I feel it’s all right as it’ll be like your signature piece. Are you more inclined to repeat them if they do not get documented? Yes. As a matter of fact, I like buying clothes but I always end up wearing the ones I usually wear over and over again! LIYANN SEET, 28