Ask Jay: My mother-in-law always criticises the way I dress. What do I do?

Q: My mother-in-law always criticises the way I dress. How do I get my husband to tell her to stop?

Is your mother-in-law Stella McCartney? If not, she definitely needs to take it down a notch when it comes to judging how you dress.

You should tell your husband that it makes you feel uncomfortable, and your husband can convey this message. But honestly, getting under your skin might be part of the reason she tells you these things.

The real solution is for you to practise the subtle art of not giving a f*** (What? It's the title of a bestseller). If you like how you dress, who cares what your mother-in-law thinks?

The next time she comments on your attire, just shrug and say, "I like the way I'm dressed," and let her chew on the fact that her opinion means nothing to you.

Q: My best guy friend suddenly confessed that he is in love with me, but I don't feel the same way. How can I keep the friendship?

Of course he did. That's what guy friends are to girls — just dudes who are waiting to profess their love — but I digress. Keeping the friendship will be hard because he wants more. And if you don't, you can try to stay friends, but it won't be the same.

The best thing you can do is let him know how you feel. Give yourselves some space, and see how it goes. Some people are meant to be only friends, and that's not a bad thing, but that's just the way it is, especially when it comes to girls and guys being friends.

How to shop for your boyfriend this Christmas

PHOTO: Pexels

Being a good gift giver is a talent. It isn't easy to choose something thoughtful that someone will love. If you're trying to figure out what to get for the guy who seems to have everything, I'm here to help.

First, let me assure you, he doesn't have everything. Not even Elon Musk has everything — I mean, he just lost Grimes. So there's something out there you can buy to surprise him.

But how do you find out what he wants? This is the tough part, because you need to listen, and not just to what he says when you ask him what he wants.

Most guys don't actually know what they want, so their answers may be as creative as dirt. Instead, listen to what he says when he's talking to you. What is he passionate about? What does he like to do in his free time? Those are the things to pay attention to.

For instance, is he talking crypto all day long? Instead of tuning him out, why not give him a selection of alt coins? They cost literal pennies, so they fit any budget, and you can sit back and laugh when they either drop to zero or sky-rocket 13,000 per cent.

In writing, there's an old adage: Give the audience what they want in a way they don't expect. It's the same with giving a good gift.

So get out there, listen, be creative, and this season, figure out how to give your guy what he wants, in a way he never thought of. Then when he gives you some crappy flowers for the fifth season in a row, you have good reason to be mad at him.

This article was first published in Her World Online.