Ask Jay: Why is he still liking my Instagram posts?

This guy who ghosted me months ago is still viewing my Instagram stories and liking my Instagram posts. What’s going on? Is he still interested?

Of course! But maybe not; it’s complicated. Clearly, he’s interested in what you’re doing and is low-key keeping tabs on you. Maybe he’s waiting to see if you’ve got another guy.

Or maybe he’s waiting for some sexy selfies. Either way, if he ghosted you but continues to like your Instagram posts, he’s proven to be a bit of a stalker. Regardless of whether he’s still interested in you or not, you should probably do yourself a favour and block him.

I had a one-night stand with a close friend, and now things are awkward. We used to hang out one-on-one quite a bit, but now he won’t even reply to my texts. How do I fix this?

Go back in time and delete the friend sex. If you don’t have access to a time machine, then you’ll just have to face the fact that things will never be the same again.

You can’t put toothpaste back in the tube, and having a one-night stand with your friend is definitely toothpaste. You guys can’t ignore what happened, but maybe you can suggest acknowledging this and moving forward as friends – just friends who have had sex.

Is it lying?

“I’m not ready to settle down” is a common thing that guys tell girls during a break-up. And a lot of girls take that answer at face value, only to find their ex, who was “so not ready to settle down”, settling down with the next girl he meets. Cue the indignation. But did that guy really lie to you?

The fact is people, regardless of gender, change their minds about their lives all the time. You can genuinely not be ready for marriage, then find yourself proposing to someone a year later. Life is anything but predictable. Circumstances, needs, wants, and desires all change with time, so don’t feel slighted if this has happened to you.

The honest truth might also be that your ex – the one who told you he wasn’t ready for marriage, only to end up marrying the next girl he took to coffee – just might not have been ready for marriage with you. And yeah, that sort of hurts to acknowledge, but it’s better to be with someone who wants to be with you, than someone you have to convince to be with you.

