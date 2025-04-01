We ask parents how they keep their children's screen time low - here's the lowdown

How much screen time is too much? With technology finding its way into this generation's childhood, much conversation has been made on whether screen time can cause more stress to our kids as they grow.

It has reached a point where even the Ministry of Health has recommended stricter guidelines on screen time, reminding parents to take away devices during mealtimes and to turn off the TV.

With childhood being the period where kids should feel the least, or perhaps even zero, amount of stress - we asked our parent colleagues in the AsiaOne office how they keep their children's screen time low and opt for some simple activities that you too can try in a mall near you.

Art as a form of therapy

For Chloe, a mother of two, she follows the Ministry of Health's guidelines by making sure her kids have no devices and no TV time at home.

Instead, she allows her five- and seven-year-olds to explore their creative side by letting them experiment with art.

In fact, studios like Abrakadoodle Art Studio at #03-104 in Great World are perfect for kids who want to find their inner Picasso.

Work the right side of your child's brain during studio sessions, where kids are encouraged to express themselves freely while developing important social and motor skills.

Let your kid learn to be comfortable with their creativity by allowing them to get their hands dirty with various art mediums - from crayons to acrylic paint. Who knows your child may be the next Kusama in the making!

Plus, get $20 off with the promo code 'ELTGREATWORLDABK20' when you sign up for a package at Great World's studio.

Sing it out

If getting artsy is not something your kids like, why not let them try their hands at playing a musical instrument? Just like painting, playing an instrument or listening to music can also let your kids develop their own creative expression.

Our colleague, Lavinna, shares that to keep her two-year old daughter away from the screens, they turned to parent and child music classes where she learnt that her young daughter had already taken a liking towards singing.

Now if you believe your child could be the next pop star, classes at studios like Aureus Academy at Great World are ideal for them to start on their musical journey.

From instruments like piano, to ukelele and drums, let your child explore their potential and get into the groove. Swing by for a complimentary trial class for aspiring music learners at their Great World studio located at #03-122.

Brick by brick

For some kids, building and creating their own toys helps create a break from reality.

While Joanna finds it difficult to reduce her son's screen time, his love for Lego helps him to lay off the phone and trade it in for quality time offline.

On some weekends, Joanna will bring her son to Lego shops like Toyshunt for some much-needed retail therapy.

A true Lego lover's heaven, be greeted with boxes of Legos as soon as you step in the store. From exclusive Minecraft titles to collectible figurines, you can find any brick you need in this corner store located at #02-120 at Great World.

And if you have read till this point, check out this special deal for AsiaOne readers - flash this article at ToysHunt and enjoy 10 per cent off all regular sets! This promo is only valid till April 30.

Rough it out

Sometimes the great outdoors is enough for kids to destress and find time away from the screens. Chloe and Lavinna make sure that their children have enough time to play with their friends at nearby playgrounds to make sure they keep active and curious of the world around them.

With malls like Great World that have huge playgrounds for your kids to explore, it makes family day plans so much easier.

You can even try your hands at grabbing a cute plushie or customising name stickers for school at the new machines located right outside Playland @ L2.

And don't forget to stop by Kind Kones at #01-K107 for a sweet treat to the end of the day!

Get a scoop topped with sprinkles to remind us that life's simple joys-like a delicious plant-based ice cream cone! Also, from now till April 30, enjoy 10 per cent off your single scoop ice cream when you flash this article at Kind Kones, #01-K107.

It's a great world out there

With a whole great world out there for your kids to explore, why not head down to Great World shopping mall for a fun-filled day of destressing activities.

In fact, more fun activities await when you visit the mall in the month of April:

Stand a chance for your little one to join a toy dash spree at Toys 'R' Us with a minimum spend of $50 in a single receipt

Get the chance to meet mascot characters like Percy Pig from M&S, Mr Bear from Comvita x HoneyWorld and a super cute Capybara when you come down to the mall on weekends

Great Rewards members stand to enjoy more every Wednesday at Great World! Be the first 50 members at these restaurants at 7pm to get a complimentary dinner treat:

April 2: Guzman Y Gomez (Mini Chicken Rendang Burrito & Iced Lemon Tea, worth $11)

April 9: Ryan's Kitchen (Bacon Cheese Wagyu Burger, worth $30)

April 16: Zok Noodles (Pork Chop with rice, worth $10)

April 23: Gong Yuan Ma La Tang (Value meal with Ma La pork bone soup and Tomato Soup, worth $10)

April 30: Rollgaadi (Butter Chicken Paratha Roll, worth $10)

Not a member yet? New Great Rewards members can get $5 off their purchase at Great World! Simply download the Great Rewards app and sign up with promo code 'GWASIAONE5' by April 30 to claim your $5 Great Rewards eVoucher.

Making your way to Great World has also been made much easier with a direct overhead bridge, MRT Exit 3 - connecting the Great World MRT to Playland @ L2!

So, if you are looking for ways to unplug and relax with family, why not try having a great day of fun at Great World

Find out the full schedule of Great World's April's fun here.

This article is brought to you in partnership with Great World.

