Aston Martin is going electric with its first EV coming in 2025

Aston Martin plans to launch its first electric model by 2025, starting with a Valhalla plug-in hybrid in 2024.

The British car manufacturer claims that all of its models will be available with an electrified powertrain by 2026 and targets 2030 as the expiration date for producing new models with internal-combustion engines.

The Valhalla will kick-start Aston Martin's planned transition to an electric lineup by the end of the decade. Within four years, Aston Martin says every model in its lineup will be available with an electrified powertrain. That means if the DBX or the Vantage is around for the 2026 model year, they could be offered with some type of hybrid option, if not a full-blown electric version.

Before its first EV arrives, the Valhalla is a mid-engine hybrid supercar that runs on a PHEV powertrain which features a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 sourced engine from AMG that produces 937 horsepower, almost as much as Ferrari's SF90 Stradale. The company is promising a 2.5 seconds zero to 100 km/h time with a hair-raising top speed of 330km/h.

Supplementing the V8 engine is a 150kW/400V battery hybrid system that contributes a further 204PS. When driven in 'EV-only mode', the Valhalla is capable of reaching a top speed of 130 km/h and has a zero-emission range of 15 kilometres.

Deliveries for Aston Martin's Valhalla will start in 2024.

