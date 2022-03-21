Aston Martin introduces final edition V12 Vantage model

Aston Martin has unveiled the final edition V12 Vantage. It is the most powerful one to date, and production is strictly limited to 333 examples.

V12 vantage drivetrain

Underneath the V12 Vantage’s bonnet is a quad-cam, 60-degree turbocharged 5.2-litre V12 that kicks out 700PS (690hp) at 6500rpm and 753Nm from 1800-6000rpm.

It enables the two-door sports car to finish the century dash in 3.4 seconds, and given an unrestricted stretch of road, propels the model to 322km/h.

Helped by weight-saving measures, the V12 Vantage has a power-to-weight ratio of 390PS per tonne, or more than 20per cent compared to the V8 Vantage.

These measures include carbon fibre used for the front bumper, clamshell bonnet, front fenders and side sills, a composite rear bumper and deck lid, along with the centre-mounted twin-exhaust.

PHOTO: Aston Martin

The latter is made from lightweight 1mm stainless steel, which saves 7.2kg compared to the system in the V8 Vantage.

The V12 Vantage is equipped with a ZF 8-speed automatic gearbox and mechanical Limited-Slip Differential (LSD). Aston Martin says the transmission is calibrated to hasten shift speeds and driver interaction.

Suspension & handling

To help ensure the V12 Vantage can handle the engine’s output, the car has a new adaptive damping suspension system that includes new anti-roll bars, bushes, and spring and damper assemblies.

The front and rear suspension spring rates have been increased by 50 per cent and 40 per cent respectively. Meanwhile, the new anti-roll bars are 5 per cent stiffer in front and 41 per cent softer in the rear.

A secondary tender spring has also been implemented at the rear. It provides a lower spring rate compared to the main spring. This aids in improving ride comfort without impacting handling performance.

Additional front and rear sheer panels also boost body stiffness by 8 per cent and lateral stiffness by 6.7 per cent.

PHOTO: Aston Martin

Complementing these are a new steering calibration that improves feel and response.

Hauling the V12 Vantage down from speed is a carbon ceramic braking system. It consists of 410mm x 38mm discs with 6-piston callipers in front and 360mm x 32mm discs with 4-piton callipers in the rear.

The carbon ceramic brakes maintain consistent braking performance and resist brake fade at temperatures up to 800 degrees. They also reduce unsprung mass – the carbon ceramic technology is 23kg lighter than conventional steel brakes.

Two new 21-inch wheel designs are offered in satin black or satin black diamond turned. An optional lightweight option in Satin Black offers another 8kg in weight savings.

The V12 Vantage comes with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres as standard, measuring 275/35 R21 in front and 315/30 R21 in the rear.

V12 vantage's new aesthetics

PHOTO: Aston Martin

To highlight the V12 Vantage’s performance, its bodywork has been widened by 40mm to accommodate a wide-track chassis.

The aerodynamic package looks dramatic, too. A full-width front splitter generates additional down force and aerodynamic balance. Above it, the 25 per cent larger front grille provides increased air flow through the cooling radiators. A “horse shoe” design engine vent is also integrated into the bonnet to further enhance cooling.

The assertive design continues along the side profile with a new sculpted single-piece sill also inspired by motor sport and reminiscent of previous V12 Vantage models.

At the rear a new and unique bumper with integrated diffuser maintains aerodynamic balance from front to rear.

Completing the V12 Vantage’s aerodynamic package is a rear wing, which contributes to a maximum down force of 204kg at top speed. However, owners who want a sleeker silhouette can opt to remove this.

Interior details

PHOTO: Aston Martin

The V12 Vantage cockpit comes with Sports Plus Seats trimmed in full semi-aniline leather with a “Wings” quilt and perforation as standard.

A new performance seat with exposed twill carbon fibre shell and six-way adjustment is also offered as an option. The design, inspired by motorsport and patented by Aston Martin, offers a 7.3kg weight saving.

The V12 Vantage can also be tailored through Q by Aston Martin, the carmaker’s own personalisation service.

Q by Aston Martin offers a variety of options to clients so they can create one-of-a-kind specifications. These include exterior graphics and liveries in a range of colourways, plus a selection of coloured brake callipers and painted wheel finishes.

Owners can also opt for tinted carbon fibre elements, which change appearance under different lighting conditions. This gives the exposed fibres a distinct appearance while also accentuating the craftsmanship behind them.

Production of the V12 Vantage begins in the first quarter of this year, with the first deliveries scheduled in the second quarter of 2022. Wearnes Automotive, Aston Martin’s official agent in Singapore, says the model is available on an indent basis.

A spokesperson said that the dealer was currently working on a “very few interested customers.”

PHOTO: Aston Martin

This article was first published in Torque.