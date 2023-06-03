Aston Martin reveals the new DB12

GAYDON, UK - When Aston Martin says they've made the world's first "super" tourer, one would listen closely and pay attention. Especially when it's the most powerful DB-badged grand tourer they've ever produced - aside from the limited-run DBS 770 Ultimate.

This is the new Aston Martin DB12, designed as a successor to the DB11, but also as a car that will set new benchmarks for performance, luxury and style.

As is standard procedure for the DB bloodline, the DB12 is still a suave low-slung 2+2 coupe with a long sculpted bonnet - with accompanying top vents, a massive front grille and a wider stance than the DB11 GT.

The rear quarter of the car looks startlingly similar to the outgoing DB11, down to the sloping cab, tail lamps and "aeroblade" rear spoiler - which isn't a bad thing. But Aston says that the DB12 is over 80 per cent new, with very few components carried over from the older car.

Essentially, it's still a grand tourer, only now with heaps more power and greater emphasis on handling dynamics.

Aston Martin has revealed that the new DB12 will feature a number of technical upgrades that ensure the car lives up to its super tourer credentials. Upgrades that include (and are not limited to) an electronic rear differential, Michelin Pilot Sport 5 tyres - made specifically per Aston's specifications, an all new suspension system with adaptive dampers and an electronic steering rack.

Under the long bonnet lurks an AMG-sourced 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 nestled over the front axle, tuned to produce a very VERY potent 680 horsepower and 800Nm of torque - 34 per cent more power, according to Aston Martin. It'll complete the 0-100km/h sprint in 3.5 seconds and go on to a top speed of 325km/h (202mph).

Prior to the launch of the DB12, Aston quoted that this new super tourer will have 'prodigious performance', and we're inclined to agree.

Aston Martin says that there will be no V12 variant of the DB12 and of course, some may cry foul at the loss of the V12 powertrain. But there are some good reasons why Aston has stuck to the V8.

Firstly, it's lighter. About a hundred kilo's worth. Secondly, if the DB12's headlining 680 horsepower figure can be attained with less displacement, there's no real reason it needs a heftier V12 block.

The biggest visual change lies in the interior, where the cabin design is a stark contrast to that of the current generation DB11 and DBX. The dated Mercedes COMMAND interface has been ditched in favour of a bespoke infotainment system made in-house by Aston. The new 10.25-inch infotainment screen and digital gauge cluster have updated graphics and there is a bevvy of analogue touch buttons on the centre console.

Deliveries of the Aston Martin DB12 are slated to begin in the third quarter of 2023 in Europe, but details on the car's availability in Singapore will be made known in due course.

This article was first published CarBuyer.