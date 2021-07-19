The Aston Martin Valhalla: A sensational hybrid supercar that defines driving perfection

With a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 engine combined with twin E-motors to produce an eye-watering 950PS, the hybrid Valhalla will define a new generation of Aston Martin.

With the automotive world transitioning to more sustainable powertrain options, Aston Martin has taken a huge step forward with the Valhalla concept car, now brought to production reality, as an extraordinary, truly driver-focused mid-engined hybrid supercar.

It is the latest and most significant product of the brand’s Project Horizon strategy to date; a car that will broaden Aston Martin’s presence in Formula One®, set best-in-class standards for performance, dynamics and driving pleasure, and drive the transition from internal combustion to hybrid to full electric powertrains.

Bold and futuristic design approach

PHOTO: Aston Martin Lagonda

For Aston Martin, the Valhalla is an opportunity for them to express extreme performance with fresh form and proportion, and to capture the brand’s bold future-forward approach

Although this car follows the design legacy of the Aston Martin Valkyrie, the execution has evolved considerably in order to reach production, resulting in a more mature and resolved piece of design.

PHOTO: Aston Martin Lagonda

In terms of its structure, Valhalla is built around a new carbon fibre tub for maximum stiffness with minimum weight penalty.

Featuring Formula One® style pushrod suspension, Valhalla uses Multimatic Variable Spring rate and Adaptive Spool Valve (ASV) Damper units that provide adjustable ride frequency for exceptional performance on both road and track.

In addition to stiffer suspension, Track mode sees ride height dramatically reduced in order to maximise downforce. At the other end of the speed scale, a front axle lift system raises the nose for an improved approach angle on awkward inclines.

PHOTO: Aston Martin Lagonda

With a target dry weight of less than 1550kg, Valhalla will have an unrivalled power-to-weight ratio. With simple flowing lines, Aston Martin’s design team has created a memorable mid-engined shape that is original yet unmistakably Aston Martin.

Spectacular forward-hinged dihedral doors bring drama to the beginning and end of every journey. A distinctive roof scoop feeds air directly into the V8 engine’s intakes, with additional side and rear intakes and vents integrated smoothly into the overall body design.

Groundbreaking performance

PHOTO: Aston Martin Lagonda

Built with chassis, aerodynamic and electronics expertise forged in Formula One®, and a cutting-edge hybrid powertrain technology at its heart, Valhalla is a formidable technological showcase.

At the beating heart of Valhalla is its all-new PHEV powertrain, which features three motors; foremost of these is a rear-mid-mounted 4.0 litre twin-turbo bespoke V8 engine. Revving to 7200rpm and developing 750PS, it sends drive exclusively to the rear axle.

Supplementing this new V8 engine is a 150kW/400V battery hybrid system that utilises a pair of E-Motors; one mounted on the front axle and the other on the rear axle. The electric system contributes a further 204PS for a headline combined power output of 950PS.

Unleashing all 950PS, the Valhalla will reach a top speed of 330km/h and will complete the sprint from zero to 100km/h in just 2.5 seconds.

PHOTO: Aston Martin Lagonda

Completing the powertrain is an all-new eight-speed DCT transmission, which enables a maximum torque delivery of 1000Nm.

This new paddle-shift gearbox features e-reverse and an Electronic Limited-Slip Differential (E-Diff) on the rear axle for maximum traction and handling agility.

PHOTO: Aston Martin Lagonda

High-performance Carbon Ceramic Matrix brakes guarantee exceptional stopping power, and bespoke Michelin tyres (20-inch front, 21-inch rear) developed specifically for Valhalla provide a final and all-important layer of excellence.

PHOTO: Aston Martin Lagonda

The Valhalla is also capable of running in EV-only mode. In this setting, battery power is directed exclusively to the front axle.

On electrical power alone, the Valhalla will be capable of a maximum 130km/h and has a zero-emission range of 15km.

Will this make it to Singapore?

PHOTO: Aston Martin Lagonda

The Valhalla will be available in both left-hand and right-hand drive, expanding its appeal across international markets. With striking looks and insane performance, it's very likely that we will be able to see this particular model on our shores in the near future.

This article was first published in Motorist.