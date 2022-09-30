Aston Martin's million-dollar mega SUV is in Singapore

The world’s most powerful SUV is in Singapore: The Aston Martin DBX707 hit town today in a special preview at the brand's showroom this morning.



The car will cost $999,000 without a COE or options, with first deliveries scheduled for early 2023. If you want to have a peek at the car, it's currently on display at the Aston Martin Singapore showroom on 45 Leng Kee Road.



According to Aston Martin, the DBX707 is named after its engine output of 707PS (or around 700hp) which currently makes it the most powerful SUV in the world. CarBuyer reported on the debut of this uber-softroader when it was announced in February this year.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The uptuned 4.0-litre V8 with new turbos has a 157PS and 200Nm advantage over the regular DBX’s which propel the car from 0-100km/h in a scant 3.3 seconds, with a top speed of 310km/h. On paper it displaces the Lamborghini Urus (306km/h) as the fastest SUV in the world.

Unless it's next to a regular DBX, you may not immediately spot the differences, but the 707 has a grille that's almost a third wider, which allows for a claimed 80 per cent increase in airflow to the front, to feed the hungry engine and the colossal brakes.

There have also been other extensive changes to allow for the performance increase. The car has a new nine-speed automatic transmission, new rear differential, 22-inch wheels (23-inches optional) and carbon ceramic brakes as standard, a recalibrated and retuned suspension and chassis (encompassing the active suspension, active yaw control, steering and more), plus more aggressive aero parts all around.

The DBX707 may be king of the hill for now, but the high-performance SUV segment is one of the hottest around right now. BMW's just-announced XM 650hp monster hybrid is one example.

ALSO READ: BMW M goes hybrid with the new 653hp XM super SUV