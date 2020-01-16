This atas Peranakan 'cai png' is so good, you can forget about your keto diet

Get Out!! is a bi-weekly video series where our hosts go out and discover new things around Singapore.

This week, Le En and Marcus visit Belimbing Superstar where they get their fill of authentic Peranakan cuisine from a true-blue Baba himself.

Come noontime, the humble cai png (economic rice) stall never fails to attract a snaking queue of hangry people wanting a warm and affordable meal to get them through the rest of the day.

While requests for "less rice" or even "no rice" are common because of the low-carb diet fad, here's one place that'll have you begging for a second helping of grains due to how good their dishes are.

Introducing Belimbing Superstar — one of the most expensive 'cai png' eateries in Singapore with a Peranakan twist that has been capturing stomachs (and hearts) since August 2019.

Located along Ann Siang Hill, the double-storey, two-unit space houses around 140 guests and some 30 dishes are offered a day, with the menu frequently updated so you can always expect something new at every visit.

According to 63-year-old head chef Ben Teo, who was born to a Baba and raised by a Peranakan nanny, the dishes served at Belimbing Superstar are "the kind of food that (he) grew up with".

Chef Ben Teo (R).

Wanting to make the Peranakan cuisine more accessible to a wider audience, he adopted the open "point-point" concept of economic rice stalls so that even obscure dishes are given a spot to shine.

Prices range from $2 for sambal telur (chilli-covered egg) to $40 for the pork knuckle, although the average price for most dishes is $6.

Pork Knuckle ($40)

From the Ayam Buah Keluak ($7.50) to the Lor Duck ($6), each saucy dish pairs extremely well with fragrant Jasmine rice, so much so that you'll find yourself needing another plate in no time.

Here's a hack if you want to save a bit of money — come in a bigger group. Dining alone can easily cost up around $20 a head, so if you order and share, you'll get to taste more yet pay less.

Wonder what our top picks are? Check out the latest episode of our original series "Get Out!!" to see what hosts Le En and Marcus' recommendations are.

