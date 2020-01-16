At Belimbing Superstar, we try atas cai fan!

At Belimbing Superstar, Chef Ken brings out the yumminess in his Peranakan cuisine! It’s like cai fan, but on another level. Using Belimbing as one of his favourite ingredients, his dishes come in an amazing variety. Marcus and Le En seem quite blown away by their food, so you need to taste it to believe it!

Posted by AsiaOne on Wednesday, 15 January 2020

This atas Peranakan 'cai png' is so good, you can forget about your keto diet

Joey Lee
AsiaOne

Get Out!! is a bi-weekly video series where our hosts go out and discover new things around Singapore.

This week, Le En and Marcus visit Belimbing Superstar where they get their fill of authentic Peranakan cuisine from a true-blue Baba himself. 

Come noontime, the humble cai png (economic rice) stall never fails to attract a snaking queue of hangry people wanting a warm and affordable meal to get them through the rest of the day.

While requests for "less rice" or even "no rice" are common because of the low-carb diet fad, here's one place that'll have you begging for a second helping of grains due to how good their dishes are.

Introducing Belimbing Superstar — one of the most expensive 'cai png' eateries in Singapore with a Peranakan twist that has been capturing stomachs (and hearts) since August 2019.

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Located along Ann Siang Hill, the double-storey, two-unit space houses around 140 guests and some 30 dishes are offered a day, with the menu frequently updated so you can always expect something new at every visit.

According to 63-year-old head chef Ben Teo, who was born to a Baba and raised by a Peranakan nanny, the dishes served at Belimbing Superstar are "the kind of food that (he) grew up with".

Chef Ben Teo (R). 
PHOTO: AsiaOne

Wanting to make the Peranakan cuisine more accessible to a wider audience, he adopted the open "point-point" concept of economic rice stalls so that even obscure dishes are given a spot to shine. 

Prices range from $2 for sambal telur (chilli-covered egg) to $40 for the pork knuckle, although the average price for most dishes is $6.

Pork Knuckle ($40)
PHOTO: AsiaOne

From the Ayam Buah Keluak ($7.50) to the Lor Duck ($6), each saucy dish pairs extremely well with fragrant Jasmine rice, so much so that you'll find yourself needing another plate in no time.

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Here's a hack if you want to save a bit of money — come in a bigger group. Dining alone can easily cost up around $20 a head, so if you order and share, you'll get to taste more yet pay less. 

Wonder what our top picks are? Check out the latest episode of our original series "Get Out!!" to see what hosts Le En and Marcus' recommendations are.

READ ALSOThis lifehack teaches you how to order 'cai fan' like a pro

joeylee@asiaone.com

More about
Get Out

Robinsons' 'broken' Chinese on CNY decorations has people scratching their heads
Wrong body cremated: Funeral parlours to lock embalming rooms, tag bodies under stricter NEA rules
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Woman hanging off 14th floor ledge at Jalan Besar gets rescued
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
CNY shopping in JB? Bringing these things back to Singapore might get you in trouble
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student's rejection from Chinese course
FairPrice to pull CNY 'funeral' tee from stores
Chinese woman's song urging son to find Lunar New Year love becomes viral hit
Brain freeze: Russian firm offers path to immortality for a fee
Newborn mauled to death by dogs at India hospital

This atas Peranakan 'cai png' is so good, you can forget about your keto diet
Jade Seah shares the simple truth to happiness
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket

Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry

Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE

