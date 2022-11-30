Audi adds extra performance to the RS6 and RS7

Audi has introduced the RS6 Avant Performance and RS7 Sportback Performance. Expect both cars to arrive in Singapore in the second half of 2023. Both models now sport larger turbochargers and an increase in boost pressure. This translates to a total increase in power from 591bhp to 621bhp, and a torque increase of 800Nm to 850Nm. The zero to 100km/h sprint is now completed in 3.4 seconds, 0.2 seconds faster than the base versions.

Audi has also reduced insulation between the engine compartment and the interior, allowing customers to enjoy a rawer experience while shaving 8kg off the car's weight. Top speed has also been raised to 280km/h.

Power is now at 621bhp, while peak torque has been raised to 850Nm.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Standard equipment of the Performance variants include a Bang and Olufsen Premium Sound System with 3D sound, Park Assist Pack with park assist plus, Head-up Display, 360-degree cameras and 22-inch wheels in matt grey.

The exterior style package in matt grey is also now standard, while the RS sport exhaust comes finished in gloss black, along with the Audi rings and badges. The RS design package in either red, blue or grey is now standard along with an Alcantara flat bottom steering wheel.

New high-performance Continental Sport Contact 7 285/30 tyres help to reduce weight. The tyres offer consistently better grip on both dry and wet roads, and reduce understeer when cornering at speed, resulting in more precise handling across the entire speed range.

Audi has also updated the software in the transmission control unit, making for faster shifting times and increased spread between the various driving modes.

A RS Dynamics Package will allow drivers to achieve a top speed of 304km/h.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

The RS Dynamics Package plus is also available as an option, which in addition to the RS Dynamics Package, raises the top speed to 304km/h and includes an RS ceramic brake system. Customers can order the calipers in grey, red, or blue, with discs measuring 440mm in the front and 370mm in the rear.

The new RS6 Avant Performance and RS7 Sportback Performance will be available in a total of 16 exterior colours, with metallic and matt Ascari Blue, and matt Dew Silver included.

Dinamica microfibre features in the interior of the RS6 on the selector lever knob and the side of the centre console.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

In the interior, the familiar RS design packages in grey and red have been expanded to include the colour blue. The steering wheel rim in Alcantara black features contrasting stitching in Mercato blue, whilst the floor mats, side of the centre console, and the selector lever cuff also come with blue contrasting stitching.

The selector lever knob and the side of the centre console are made from Dinamica microfibre, which consists of around 45 per cent recycled PET fibres. Valcona leather upholstery perforated with honeycomb stitching and contrasting stitching in Mercato blue feature on the sports seats.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.