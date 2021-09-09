Audi debuts the all-new e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT in Singapore

Audi Singapore continues to expand its EV fleet with the arrival of its new flagship models, the e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT.

This sleek and futuristic gran turismo (GT) demonstrates Audi's continued dedication for exciting electric mobility. The four-door coupe combines emotive design with a powerful drive, dynamic handling and an impressive long range.

Together with the e-tron and e-tron Sportback in both 50 and 55 variants, Audi now has the most extensive EV range in the premium segment.

Futuristic aerodynamics

The Audi e-tron GT is carefully sculpted from all angles, resulting in a sleek exterior that looks like a dynamic work of art. Even though it has long and wide proportions, the coupe still manages to be just 1.41 metres high.

This is made possible by recesses in the high-voltage battery: The front passengers can place their feet in them, which allows them to sit in a low yet comfortable position.

Every detail of the exterior design is harmonious, from the low inverted single frame grille, striking Matrix LED headlights with Audi Laser light, powerful Quattro blisters and the large diffuser at the rear end.

Prospective customers can choose from nine paint colours and two styling packages. The panoramic sunroof comes as standard on both models, with a lighter carbon fibre-reinforced polymer (CFRP) option available for those who crave more performance.

The aesthetics are not just for show, as they do improve efficiency as well, resulting in the e-tron GT having a drag coefficient of just 0.24.

Additionally, the car features active elements to manage aerodynamics. Two controllable inlets supply the front brakes with cooling air as required. The rear spoiler can extend to two positions depending on speed or driving situation. To reduce drag, the underbody of the car is fully panelled, which channels air into the broad diffuser.

To ensure lightness, the outer panels of the e-tron GT is made entirely of aluminium, with parts made of hot-shaped steel forming the rigid and impact-resistant backbone of the passenger compartment.

For rim sizes, you get 20-inches as standard for the e-tron GT while the more powerful RS e-tron GT features 21-inch wheels featuring aero-blades, reducing overall drag.

These wheels are coupled to brake discs coated with tungsten carbide. Lightweight and fade-resistant carbon fibre ceramic brakes are also available as an alternative for both models.

Being an EV, the e-tron GT offers storage space both in the front and rear. The boot offers 405 litres of space, with an additional 81 litres of storage available in the storage compartment beneath the hood.

Spacious and elegant on the inside

The interior of the Audi e-tron GT Quattro and RS e-tron GT offers the ambience of a classic gran turismo. Separated by a wide centre console, the driver and front passenger sit in a sporty and low position.

The instrument panel is based on Audi's "monoposto" design and is angled slightly more towards the driver.

The progressive elegance of the interior design emphasises the character of the e-tron GT.

Aside from sportiness and comfort, this new car also focuses on sustainability. The floor carpet and floor mats that come as standard are made from recycled materials such as old fishing nets.

Like all Audi models, the e-tron GT is connected extensively. The displays and controls operate via the 12.3-inch digital Audi virtual cockpit plus that is controlled via the multi-function steering wheel and the 10.1-inch central MMI touch display.

The MMI navigation plus brings the online services from Audi connect on board. One of these is the e-tron route planner, which calculates the charging stops required for a journey to ensure that the driver reaches their destination as quickly as possible.

For added safety and convenience, a head-up display is standard on both models.

Powerful and electrifying all-wheel drive

With its two electric motors on the front and rear axles, the Audi e-tron GT is a sporty touring sports car with a confident motor variant. The standard model delivers a highly respectable output of 350 kW (476 PS) and 630Nm of torque, while the beefier RS version brings the output up to 440 kW (598 PS) and an astounding 830Nm of torque.

In overboost mode, the standard e-tron GT can even briefly deliver 390 kW (530 PS) of power, and its RS sibling can push its output to 475 kW (646 PS).

The RS model is capable of completing the standard sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds. Thanks to its lightning-fast control operations, the electric all-wheel drive provides the e-tron GT with maximum dynamism, stability, and traction in any driving situation.

When the driver releases the accelerator pedal, the gran turismo can switch to coasting mode. While braking, the electric motors can perform decelerations of up to around 0.3Gs.

Audi drive select, the driving dynamics system with four modes and controlled damping, comes as standard in every e-tron GT. In the RS model, the differential integrates an electronically controlled multi-plate clutch that further improves agility and traction. The controlled three-chamber adaptive air suspension enables excellent ride comfort and handling performance.

Powerful and progressive sport sound

The e-tron GT is a work of art not only in terms of technology and design but also acoustics. If the customer ordered the e-tron sport sound, which comes as standard with the RS model, the car is able to produce artificial sound that mimics the sensation of a traditional combustion engine.

Two control units and amplifiers generate a separate interior and exterior sound which is output by two loudspeakers both outside and inside the vehicle. The e-tron sport sound has a high-quality and progressive sound, and the driver can activate it and modulate its amplitude via the Audi drive select system.

Fast charging and long ranges with the high-voltage battery

The Audi e-tron GT will come with a maximum range of up to 488 kilometres. Its high-voltage battery integrates 396 pouch cells with a flexible outer shell and provides a net capacity of 84 kWh (93 kWh gross).

Its voltage level of 800 volts enables fast direct current (DC) charging with a maximum input of 270 kW. Under ideal conditions, it only takes five minutes to charge and provides the battery a range of around 100 kilometres.

The e-tron GT features two charging ports on either side of the car; a Type-2 AC charger and a faster CCS Type 2 DC charger.

The thermal management of the e-tron GT consists of four cooling circuits and keeps the battery and drive components at their optimum temperature levels. When the driver sets a fast-charging station as the destination in the navigation system, the battery is already cooled or heated to a temperature at which it can be charged as quickly as possible on the way to the charging station.

Plus, the free myAudi app allows the owner of the e-tron GT to monitor and control the charging processes from their smartphone.

SP Group partnership to support customers in Singapore

As part of Audi's commitment to support their customers' journeys towards sustainable mobility, all e-tron models bought through the official retail partner, Premium Automobiles, will have a combination of charging options.

These feature free home charger installations, which can include negotiations with building management (on behalf of strata title residents OR non-landed private residences), as well as charging credits of up to 18 months at all public charging points operated by SP Group.

Prices have not been revealed at the time of this news release, but expect the Audi e-tron GT to be available in showrooms very soon.

Specs - e-tron GT Quattro

Power: 350kW (476 PS)

Torque: 630Nm

Battery Consumption: 19.60kWh/100km

Range: 488km

Top Speed: 245km/h

0-100km/h: 4.1 seconds

VES Banding: A1

Specs - RS e-tron GT

Power: 440kW (598 PS)

Torque: 830Nm

Battery Consumption: 19.39kWh/100km

Range: 455km

Top Speed: 250km/h

0-100km/h: 3.3 seconds

VES Banding: A1

This article was first published in Motorist.