Audi launches House of Progress in Singapore, grandsphere concept on display

SINGAPORE - Following successful editions in cities like Tokyo, Milan, and Sao Paolo, Audi has launched the Singapore edition of its immersive brand experience, House of Progress, at the ArtScience Museum at Marina Bay Sands. The exhibition will open to public from March 31 to April 16.

On display to dazzle visitors is its grandsphere concept, the second in Audi’s sphere concept vehicles line-up.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

“Inspired by a first-class flight, the Audi grandsphere concept combines luxury air travel with Level 4 autonomous driving. It realises a vision where form and function integrate beautifully, presenting an uncompromised ideal for future D-segment vehicles,” shares Jason Battersby, exterior designer at Audi AG.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The grandsphere concept’s interior is reminiscent of the urbansphere concept we saw last November at Audi’s Night of Progress, with reclining lounge chairs, wooden interiors, and a steering wheel that’s able to be retracted and hidden for a complete lounge look and feel. The grandsphere concept is supposed to be capable of Level 4 Autonomous driving.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

On display to the public is also the Q8 e-tron and Q4 e-tron, which Singapore can expect to go on sale in the later half of the year. The e-tron GT, RS e-tron GT, and last-of-its-kind R8 are also on display for visitors.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

PHOTO: CarBuyer

During its instalment, House of Progress will host a series of thought leadership panel discussions, involving industry leaders across STEM, business, and sustainability. These aim to embody Audi’s core values of digitalisation, design, performance, and sustainability.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

In partnership with House of Progress, Semi Permanent Festival of Creativity & Design will also host a series of events. A capsule edition of its flagship creativity and design festival, City Utopia, will bring together innovators to discuss how urban design can evolve to better serve humans and the environment.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Luxury consumer brands The Hour Glass, Bang & Olufsen, and Bolia, will also host an extensive series of events in partnership with House of Progress. These include workshops, customer engagement sessions, panel discussions, product showcases, VIP networking sessions, and more.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Audi’s House of Progress will be open to the public every weekend from March 31 to April 16, 10am to 7pm. Admission is complimentary and tickets can be reserved online here on a first-come, first-served basis. Test drives are also available for booking via the official House of Progress website.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.