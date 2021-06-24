Audi to phase out combustion engines by 2033

Audi CEO Markus Duesmann has announced that the firm plans phase out production of combustion engines by 2033.

The announcement was made at the Berlin climate conference, at which the firm also stated that the decision is part of a strategic realignment intended to accelerate its transition to e-mobility.

Already on Audi’s schedule to electric mobility is the firm’s final completely new combustion engine, for which production is scheduled to start in just four years.

By 2026, the brand will also only release electric-powered models onto the global market.

The manufacturer will be gradually phasing out the production of internal combustion engines until 2033, and aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 at the latest.

Audi will also significantly expand its range of all-electric models. By 2025, the brand aims to have more than 20 e-models in its lineup.

