The Audi Q5 S line returns with a new look and renewed handling competency

The Audi Q5 has long been the firm's global bestseller and it's not hard to see why even with this latest iteration.

After having been given the opportunity to simply see and sit in the car at the local launch event, the traits that we have come to expect from the Audi brand — placing technology first, a high build quality, and a handsome exterior — were already all apparent.

And now after having spent three days driving and living with the car, I'm only more convinced that this third-generation Q5 is set to continue to be the success story laid out by its predecessors.

Handsome looks

Let's start with how the thing looks. The key differentiator between this model and the Q5s that have come before, to this writer's eyes, is the adoption of a new slim head light design as opposed to the more rhomboid-shaped item utilised on previous cars.

The change gives the car a more "focused look", Audi states, and I can't help but agree even if the new lights mean this car has lost some of the visual ruggedness that its predecessors had.

Still, walk over to the rear of the car and there's plenty that will intrigue potential buyers. The taillights here are now connected by a very in-trend illuminated bar and themselves are quite the detailed items.

And there's plenty of the design touches that a typical SUV buyer would want are present on this Q5 such as a large and prominent grille and a high shoulder line, both contributing to the car's road presence.

Sleek cabin

Step within and the Audi Q5 continues to impress. Gloss black surfaces, aluminium look accent pieces, and grey plastic dominate affairs here, making the cabin a thoroughly modern looking space.

And it's a pleasant place to sit in. The 14.5-inch MMI touch display isn't new to us now and proves intuitive to use thanks to its organisation of sub-menus via tiles and the provision of shortcut buttons at the side. The addition of quick access to the air-conditioning settings via a bar at the bottom only further adds to its ease-of-use.

And it all feels very well put together — as you'd expect of a product from Audi — although I must point out that the centre console feels and sounds hollow if you bother to tap it from the passenger side.

I found it easy to settle into a comfortable driving position in this Q5. And rear passengers should not report any issues with available space either. Further aft, there's a total of 520 litres of space for your bags and luggage, which unfortunately is behind on the 620 litres available in the outgoing Mercedes-Benz GLC and the 570 litres of space available in the current BMW X3.

Capable hauler

But take the driver's seat and the Q5 redeems itself. A well-paced and somewhat weighty steering wheel lends this premium compact SUV some sporting credentials, as does its slightly firm springs.

And the car has the handling chops to match its well-tuned driving controls. The Q5 exhibits eager turn-in while body roll is kept well in check should you need to take on some twisting roads. And it feels resolutely planted when you're simply cruising along at speed on the highway.

Not as eager to play, however, is the drivetrain that rests under that sculpted bonnet. This Audi Q5 makes use of a 201bhp 2.0-litre engine, which is for the most part muted and refined, proving just capable of hauling its 1,895kg body. But push it hard and its quiet burble turns into a strained soundtrack.

Rivals also have mild hybrid systems that execute their start/stop cycles quicker while permitting less vibrations from intruding into the cabin.

Competent all-rounder

So, should you join the many others who have made the Audi Q5 their premium compact SUV of choice? At $369,999, this 'S Line' trim Q5 is asking for just a bit more than the $357,888 BMW X3 20, although the BMW does also offer just 188bhp, a touch less than the 201bhp available from this Q5 (all prices as of Dec 19, 2025 and inclusive of COE).

The Mercedes-Benz GLC200, meanwhile, stands as a closer match to this Q5, offering a tit-for-tat 201bhp while coming with an asking price of $366,888.

You'll get a more refined drivetrain and an arguably swankier cabin with the Mercedes-Benz, and the X3 should still be the SUV of choice for the eager driver. But for those who are looking something that is more well-rounded, this Q5 should still be an appealing option. Expect this latest iteration to continue to sell as well as its predecessors.

What we like

Easy to use new infotainment system

Cabin build quality

High ride comfort alongside competent handling

What we dislike

Doesn't look as rugged as its predecessors

This article was first published in sgCarMart.