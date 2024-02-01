Audi Q7 gets more confident front in latest update

Audi has updated its Q7 flagship SUV once again.

This latest Audi Q7 differs from the example we drove here with its new front grille, which gets a new vertical inlay that utilises teardrop-shaped inlays, while the S-Line variant and the SQ7 (catch our review of the outgoing Audi SQ7 here) will get an L-shaped pattern instead.

Audi states that the head lights of the SUV are also now positioned higher, to give it a more powerful presence. This touch is underscored by new prominent, colour-framed air intakes, while the total number of decorative elements on the Q7 has also been reduced to give the car a more cleaner appearance.

Speaking of head lights, the Audi Q7 will sport high-intensity LED head lights as standard, although matrix LED items are available, and so are HD matrix LED items with the Audi laser light. The last of which is identifiable via an incorporated blue ambient light.

These top-of-the-range lights will also offer the user the option to switch between a total of four light signatures via the car's MMI system. Customers will also be able to specify their flagship SUV with OLED rear lights, which also feature four digital light signatures.

As in the Audi A8, Q8, and Q5, these digital OLED rear lights also now sport a proximity indication feature, so they light up once if a vehicle that is approaching from behind comes within two metres of the stationary Q7.

In the cabin, the Audi Q7 is now available with three new metallic finishes including Sakhir Gold, Ascari Blue, and Chili Red. The SUV also now comes with an upgraded infotainment system that offers access to the Audi app store for access to apps from third-party providers including Spotify and Amazon music.

Petrol-powered options for the Audi Q7 start from a three-litre six-cylinder that delivers 335bhp and 500Nm of torque from 1,370rpm to 4,500rpm. This engine is paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and quattro permanent four-wheel drive, allowing the SUV to hit 100km/h in 5.6 seconds.

The Audi SQ7, meanwhile, also continues to utilise a four-litre V8 that produces a total of 500bhp alongside a peak torque of 770Nm. Paired to a fast-shifting eight-speed tiptronic transmission and quattro permanent all-wheel drive, this engine allows the SQ7 to dispatch the century sprint in 4.1 seconds.

