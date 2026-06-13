Audi reveals its first hybrid supercar, the Nuvolari

Audi has revealed its first supercar with a high-performance hybrid powertrain: The Nuvolari.

As the first production vehicle to follow Audi's new design philosophy, the Nuvolari features taut surfaces, seamlessly integrated technology, and intelligent aerodynamics.

It also has a mid-engine layout and a new signature exterior colour, Titanium, which was also used on the Audi Concept C and the Audi F1 race car.

The Nuvolari also combines the Audi Space Frame technology with a carbon exterior — a first for Audi — that achieves both lightweightness and high torsional rigidity.

In addition, all carbon fibre components of the car have been developed using F1 expertise.

A key element is prepreg autoclave technology, in which pre-impregnated carbon-fibres are shaped and then cured under high pressure and temperature — ensuring maximum structural performance with minimal weight.

In areas exposed to particularly high temperatures, the Nuvolari uses specifically tuned heat-resistant materials that combine functional performance with distinctive visual accents.

Forged centre-lock wheels are also making their debut in Audi’s production portfolio.

Inside the Nuvolari, a reduced architecture concentrates all controls on essential functions and positions them directly within the driver's field of view — including key elements of the human machine interface (HMI), of which its colour accents are a nod to the legendary Auto Union Type C race car.

This functional use of colour is continued in the overall interior concept, dividing the cabin into two zones.

The front section is finished in a deep, dark tone, designed to support concentration. Surfaces, materials, and accents are consistently aligned with this dark colour scheme.

In contrast, the rear section introduces a lighter tone, Shadow Dune.

Lastly, lightweight seats complement the driver-oriented interior concept. The carbon fibre structure in the seat base and backrest reduces weight while providing high rigidity and precise lateral support.

Touted as the most powerful and fastest production vehicle in the history of the brand of four rings, the Nuvolari is powered by a hybrid high-performance powertrain — combining a 4.0-litre V8 with three electric motors and a 7.3kWh battery — with a maximum system output of 987bhp.

This gives it a top speed of over 350km/h and a century sprint timing of 2.6 seconds.

Audi states that the supercar will be limited to 499 units worldwide and deliveries are set to begin in the first half of 2027.

[[nid:736866]]

This article was first published in sgCarMart.