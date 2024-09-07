Audi reveals new Q5 SUV

Audi has unveiled the new Q5 SUV.

The competitor to the Mercedes-Benz GLC and BMW X3 continues to sport a confident exterior, thanks to a taut and high shoulder line.

The car gets a wide and sporty Singleframe grille up front, flanked by focused head lights, and sitting above a large intake that also houses the car's various sensors. Opt for the S-Line model and your Q5 will come with touches including chrome-look air accents on the air curtain.

The rear of the car, meanwhile, has seen a reduction of lines. The rear window of the car now ends in the three-dimensional light strip.

Diesel-powered cars will get a double square tailpipe under the diffuser, while rectangular tailpipes on either side will feature for petrol-powered variants. S models meanwhile will get twin round tailpipes at either end in a new, sharpened design.

Speaking of which, three variants of the Audi Q5 are being offered at launch in Europe.

The lineup starts with a 2.0-litre engine paired with mild hybrid technology that delivers a total of 201bhp and 340Nm of peak torque.

The engine can be had with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. A 2.0-litre diesel will also be offered in Europe. This EA288 evo generation engine deliver a total of 201bhp but offers 400Nm of torque and is paired to an all-wheel drive system.

The Audi SQ5, meanwhile, will get a 3.0-litre V6 that produces a total of 362bhp and 550Nm of torque. All models use a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission, and all come with a dynamically tuned steel suspension as standard, although a sports suspension (standard on the Audi SQ5) is available.

Inside, the Audi Q5 now features a free-standing Audi MMI panoramic display that makes use of a curved design and OLED technology, housing an 11.9-inch Audi virtual cockpit and the firm's 14.5-inch MMI touch display.

Customers can opt to have their car with an additional 10.9-inch MMI Passenger Display.

The new Audi Q5 family will be produced at the Audi site in San Jose Chiapa, Mexico, and is set to launch in Germany and other European countries in the first quarter 2025.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.