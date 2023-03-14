Audi to showcase its grandsphere concept car at MBS' ArtScience Museum

Audi will display its immersive House of Progress showcase in Singapore for the first time from March 31 to April 16, 2023.

House of Progress includes an exhibition of Audi's flagship vehicles, thought leadership panels, partner events and networking sessions.

The Audi Q8 e-tron, the newest model in Audi's electric SUV and crossover lineup, and the Audi Q4 e-tron, Audi's most compact electric vehicle to date, will be making their debuts here.

Both cars are scheduled to arrive locally in the second half of 2023 and the first part of 2024, respectively.

The Audi grandsphere concept car will also be on show.

The grandsphere, Audi's second concept car in its 'sphere' series, has a first-class lounge inside that depicts the future of luxury mobility with Audi.

Other flagship Audi models, including the Audi e-tron GT, Audi RS e-tron GT, as well as its iconic Audi R8, will also be on display.

"Singapore presents the ideal landscape for the House of Progress, with the country's unwavering commitment to the path of net zero.

"House of Progress sets the stage for Audi to showcase our vision for a new future of sustainable mobility, as we transition to cleaner-energy models.

"By providing platforms to engage in meaningful conversations about the future, we are dedicated to bringing our customers along with us on this journey of progress," said Markus Schuster, managing director for Audi Singapore.

This marks the event's first appearance in Singapore, following successful exhibitions in Tokyo, Milan, Sao Paulo and Montreal.

Audi's House of Progress will be open to visitors starting March 31 to April 16, 2023, from 10am to 7pm.

Entry is free, and tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis online here.

