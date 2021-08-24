Audi Singapore offers complimentary charging at its facilities

Customers of Audi's electric vehicles will now be able to enjoy complimentary high-speed DC charging for up to two hours (enough to fully charge up an Audi e-tron) as well as a car wash at either of Audi Singapore's facilities.

Located at Audi Centre Singapore at 281 Alexandra Road and Audi Service Centre at 55 Ubi Road 1, the new charging facilities from Audi and Premium Automobiles are among the fastest in Singapore and will maximise the fast-charging capabilities of the Audi e-tron models.

This new initiative comes in addition to the benefits already enjoyed by Audi e-tron customers. These include the installation of an AC charger where possible, and up to 18 months of free charging, which can be utilised at all SP Group public charging networks.

The Audi Service Centre at 55 Ubi Road 1 is open from 8.00am to 6.00pm from Monday to Friday, and from 8.00am to 12.30pm on Saturdays.

Audi Centre Singapore meanwhile, is open from 8:00am to 6:00pm from Monday to Friday. The last slot available for booking at the Audi Service Centre is two hours before closing time. To enjoy the complimentary service, customers are recommended to call Audi Singapore at 6366 2323 at least one day in advance to book a charging slot.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.