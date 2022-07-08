Audi Singapore partners with Charge+ to launch destination charging network in Singapore

Audi Singapore, in partnership with Charge+, announced the launch of its new Audi Destination Charging network in Singapore.

The first station is located on the seventh floor of Orchard Gateway and features four charging points. These are two 7.4kW AC points and two 120kW DC charging points. These cost $0.4576/kWh and $0.5578/kWh respectively.

PHOTO: Audi

For reference, SP Group’s 7.4kW AC points cost $0.4634/kWh while their highest 100kW DC points cost $0.543/kWh.

The 120kW DC charging points are currently the fastest public EV charging points in Singapore, allowing drivers to charge up to 80% in as fast as half an hour.

Furthermore, from July 1-31, 2022, all EV owners can redeem one hour of complimentary parking with a minimum charging spend of S$10 at Orchard Gateway.

On top of that, Audi e-tron owners who opted in for the OCBC Eco-Care car loan package are also entitled to up to 18 months of complimentary charging credits (up to 380kWh a month), depending on their type of residence.

Speaking about Audi’s hopes for its hopes for the network, Markus Schuster, Managing Director of Audi Singapore, notes the primary concern for Singaporean drivers being the perceived lack of EV infrastructure.

“We hope our growing network provides customers with a range of charging points across the island, alleviating their concerns around range anxiety and encouraging them to consider electric mobility in the future,” he notes.

Currently there are also two existing Audi Charging Hubs at the Audi Centre Singapore at Alexandra Road and Audi Service Centre at Ubi Road 1. These offer the fastest high-power charging (HPC) stations in Singapore, and are able to charge an e-tron GT to full capacity within 40 minutes.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.