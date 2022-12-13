Audi Singapore reveals exciting plans for 2023

2023 is set to be a big year for Audi Singapore as the brand confirms the first-ever House of Progress exhibition here, along with the launch of models like Q8 e-tron, Q8 Sportback e-tron, RS 6 Avant, and RS 7 Sportback.

House of Progress is a new retail format from the brand and presents customers with an immersive experience for the brand. With editions in Tokyo, Milan, Sao Paolo, and Montreal, it's finally set for Singapore in the first half of 2023.

"Through this experience, we hope to showcase Audi's future-oriented values for a better, more liveable world, and offer a glimpse into how we are evolving as a brand to meet the growing needs of our customers," shares Markus Schuster, Managing Director of Audi Singapore.

The second half of 2023 is also set to delight customers, with cars like the Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron set to arrive here. It's worth noting that the refreshed luxury models now see greater range, higher charging performance, and increased battery capacity.

Customers who aren't ready to give up combustion engines just yet can also look forward to the performance versions of the RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback in the latter half of 2023.

Both cars sport a 4.0-litre V8 biturbo TFSI engine with larger turbochargers and an increase in boost pressure.

This means an increase in horsepower from 600hp to 630hp, and an increase in torque from 800Nm to 850Nm. 0-100km/h takes off in just 3.4 seconds.

Audi is also set to unveil the activesphere concept, the fourth in its line of concept cars it has been introducing since 2021.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.