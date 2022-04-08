Audi SQ5 appears in Singapore as a Sportback model

Audi’s sporty SQ5 is now available in the Sportback body style for the first time in Singapore. It’s priced at $397,877, including VES and COE.

The Audi SQ5 is the latest S-ified launch in its Q range of SUVs, with the SQ7 recently made available here and the SQ8 – a high-performance version of the Q8 coupe-SUV – expected to follow later this year.

CarBuyer has tested the SQ5 ‘non Sportback’ SUV in its pre-facelift form back in 2017 and found it fast and competent, as an Audi S car should be.

Along with a 3.0-litre TFSI engine, the SQ5 coupé SUV produces 349hp and 500Nm, launching you from 0-100km/h in five seconds. Quattro all-wheel drive is also available, shifting torque between the front and rear axles when needed.

Dynamic photo, Colour: Dragon orange.

PHOTO: Audi

21-inch wheels are also standard in the ‘S’-ified Q5, with ‘S’ sport suspension lowers the SQ5 by 30mm, in comparison to the regular Q5 Sportback. Controlled dampers are installed as standard and integrated within the Audi drive select drive mode system.

Drivers can choose from six profiles and a seventh ‘allroad’ function will adapt the vehicle’s height to the driving situation – provided the optional adaptive air suspension is selected.

Rear lights on the SQ5 feature digital OLED technology, with each LED divided into six segments. As an option, customers can select from three rear light signatures that include a dynamic coming-and-leaving home setting. Cargo capacity in the SQ5 is 500-litres with a maximum of 1480-litres when the rear seats are folded down. Access to the luggage compartment can be activated with a simple wave of your foot beneath the tailgate.

PHOTO: Audi

On the interior, the sport seats are electrically-adjustable and come with a choice of three upholstery options. Massage function and ventilated seats are also available as an option.

A 12.3-inch Audi Digital Cockpit is standard, along with a head up display. Meanwhile infotainment is on a 10.1-inch touch display, running by the latest MIB 3 system. The steering wheel also offers multifunctionality, allowing you easy access to all features and controls within the SQ5.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.