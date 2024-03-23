Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron review: The flagship electric SUV of your dreams

When I drove the Audi SQ8 last year, it was quite an experience. After all, the idea of a large SUV with a massive 4.0-litre V8 up front is borderline ludicrous. Just when I thought it couldn't get any wilder, I was told that there's a new SQ8 Sportback e-tron for me to try out.

Instead of a rumbling twin-turbocharged V8, the SQ8 Sportback e-tron is a pure electric car that is equipped with three motors, putting out almost the same power as the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) SQ8 I drove, and a torque figure that's inching close to four digits. It was clear that I am in for an exciting time…

A curvaceous and muscular body with a sleek roofline

I didn't actually know that the SQ8 e-tron that I would be driving over the weekend was a Sportback, so you can imagine the pleasant surprise I had when I noticed the sexy silhouette of the car as I approached it.

In case you are wondering why this car looks considerably different from the ICE SQ8, the SQ8 and Q8 e-tron were previously called the e-tron S and e-tron SUV, and hence part of a different product line despite the nomenclature. And it isn't just its design — the SQ8 e-tron is also a smaller car than the ICE SQ8.

The correct car to compare the SQ8 Sportback e-tron to would be the e-tron S Sportback, and if you were to do so, you'll quickly notice how the main differences lie in the new grille adorned with Audi's new 2D logo and an LED light bar, along with the model name inscribed onto the B-Pillar trims.

The silver mirrors are obvious telltale signs for those who know, but there's more to identify the SQ8 e-tron — its huge 22-inch rims with wide 285-section tyres (an $8,250 option) are accentuated by a set of flared arches with functional vents built in, and the front and rear bumpers are also Audi 'S'-specific equipment.

Despite these 'S' accoutrements, Audi doesn't attempt to scream in your face about how special the car is — the tailgate is the only place where you'll find the iconic red rhombus on the car's body.

No fuss, just silence and electrifying power

Audi's red rhombus stands for performance and sportiness, and while a huge SUV isn't the first thing that comes to mind, there's no mistake here. The Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron has a 106kWh battery that sends power to a motor on its front axle and two more on the rear to put out up to 496bhp and 973Nm of torque.

This gives it the ability to go from 0-100km/h in just 4.5 seconds despite it weighing 2,650kg; the large battery holds enough charge to achieve a WLTP range of 471km (I managed 4.2km/kWh with moderate driving on a healthy mix of expressway and city driving, which would work out to just over 400km of range).

What these numbers translate to is a firm hard shove into the seat every time you push the go-pedal to the floor, and then you'll start to wonder just how ridiculous it must look for this hulking piece of metal to pick up speed at such an intense rate.

But what's truly impressive and enjoyable to me is how Audi has managed to get all the controls so perfectly tuned. The accelerator is nicely weighted and has an excellent response curve, allowing precise low-speed throttle control for a smooth drive.

The powerful brakes with six-pistons up front have amazing modulation — even the transition from regenerative braking to the callipers' clamping force is completely seamless and undetectable. The steering once again manages to outshine most EVs I have driven, with a quick ratio and sufficient feedback for an agile and confident-inspiring drive; leaving it in Comfort mode is still good enough for a spirited drive.

With individual motors to power each rear wheel, the drive torque can be distributed completely variably between the rear wheels, creating a highly effective electric torque vectoring system.

Driving the SQ8 Sportback e-tron on my favourite stretch of curvy road, it was much more agile than expected and has an incredible level of mechanical grip. Despite being a large SUV, the SQ8 Sportback e-tron is definitely worthy as a performance model.

An era of performance, luxury and zero compromise

Traditionally, performance cars tend to fare a little worse when it comes to comfort and features. However, being a flagship electric SUV, the SQ8 Sportback e-tron doesn't make any compromises.

As expected of a premium luxury car, the interior is well built with leather, soft touch and quality materials. The deep red leather on the seats is plush and lavish, creating an elegant space that will leave you in awe from the moment you lay eye on the interior. However, the most commendable aspect is the amount of thought that Audi designers have put in when curating the cabin.

To start it off, the Audi MMI infotainment system is simple and easy to navigate, and functionally sound with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The dual-touchscreen setup with a larger main display and a smaller touchscreen below it is a thoughtful design — the latter is predominantly used for the climate control system, but transforms into a keyboard that's much easier to use. On the SQ8 Sportback e-tron, there's even a leather wrist rest to offer support for easy operation of the lower touch screen.

The rest of the interior is equally well thought out — the door cubbyholes can accommodate large bottles, and the depth of the cup holder in the centre console is deep enough that your movements won't be interfered with even if you were to stick a tall cup in it.

Unlike most designs, the wireless charging pad is located within a slot and has a clip to secure your phone — even if you are testing out the car's century sprint ability, your phone will stay safe and sound.

On the move, the well-insulated ride is devoid of distractions save for some slight tyre and wind noise. This creates the excellent environment to savour the clear tunes from the Bang and Olufsen premium 3D sound system.

Equipped with a true quad-zone climate control system that has individual fan speed adjustments for each zone, everyone will be able to commute in comfort within the spacious interior of the SQ8 Sportback e-tron. That said, there is a small compromise — while there's generous legroom, the stylish raked roofline encroaches into headroom.

A complete joy to live with

Apart from the ludicrous acceleration and well-appointed interior, the SQ8 Sportback e-tron has more to impress the driver with. Equipped with a plethora of driving assist systems including adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist, long drives on expressways are a breeze.

A surprising feature is the ability for the car to come to a complete stop, and move off once again, following the vehicle in front when you are using the adaptive cruise control. This would likely come in handy on extended traffic jams. I also noticed the smoothness of the adaptive cruise control — unlike some systems, it doesn't frantically slam on the brakes when disrupted by other cars.

We might have to thank the system's extended following distance for this, and while it might entice other drivers to cut in front of you, the smooth experience is pleasant for those in the car.

After driving the car for an extended distance, I decided to charge the car up at a Shell Recharge station. Although the charger is rated at 180kW and the car at 170kW, the highest rate the car was charging at was only 84kW — it could be due to the car or the charger, or the battery's temperature, or any of a myriad of possible variables.

That, however, is just a minor hiccup that's to be expected with rapidly evolving technology such as EVs. Thankfully, the SQ8 Sportback e-tron allows the air-con and infotainment system to work while charging; the hour spent charging flew by as I enjoyed the cool air, plush and comfortable interior, and the crystal clear tunes.

Even for someone who enjoys lightweight performance cars, the SQ8 Sportback e-tron manages to impress with its unbeatable performance, well-built and luxurious interior, and just how easy and enjoyable it is to live with. It has been quite some time since I've got to experience a car that I can't bear to part ways with. Now, if only the price tag isn't comparable to two BTOs…

What we like

Groundbreaking 973Nm of torque and 496bhp!

Quick and communicative steering

Amazing brake modulation and a precise and controllable accelerator

Strikes an excellent balance between body control and comfort

Well-insulated and silent drive

Well-built and ergonomically designed interior

Aggressive and curvaceous body without going over the top

What we dislike

At $644,810 before options, it costs as much as two 4-room BTO flats...

This article was first published in sgCarMart.