Audi unveils new A3 Sportback and Sedan models

Audi has pulled the covers off refreshed iterations of its A3 Sportback and Sedan models, both of which, it says, have underwent upgrades to make them more dynamic and progressive. True to its nature, Audi hasn't drastically revised the looks of its compact twins — although the differences will be evident when you peer closer.

The models now feature a revised interpretation of Audi's signature 'Singleframe' grille, which is now not only frameless, but also flatter and wider. Audi says that the new grille, alongside the large angular side air 'intakes', help to add extra sporty flair to the vehicle. A new front spoiler, connecting the intakes, also makes the A3 appear lower. Come round to the rear, and you should also notice a new bumper and new diffuser.

For the first time in the A3 series, users are able to select and switch between up to four different digital daytime running light signatures via the MMI infotainment system. Audi says this was done to provide customers with a higher level of customisation, as they are able to change the car's appearance as and when they like.

With the car's overall visual nature drawing inspiration from from the high-performance RS models, Audi also says that the design elements work best when opting for the model in the S line trim. Rounding off the exterior updates, the models can be opted for in two new colours — Distinct Green and Progressive Red — both of which are metallic finishes.

In line with the enhanced exterior, the car's interior has also been upgraded.

Highlights in the new A3's cabin include a reshaped gear shifter, sleeker-looking air vents, decorative fabric inlays and an all-new interior lighting.

For starters, you'll more specifically notice that the gear shifter has been flattened, and blends seamlessly into a redesigned centre console. The latter is fitted with armrests that can be adjusted in both length and angle. Additionally, the blades of the new air vents have been finished in chrome, giving it a thinner appearance, while creating an emphasis on the width of the cockpit.

On the upgraded A3, customers can also opt for contour lighting which runs around the centre console and illuminates the cup holders.

These additions are on top of the standard interior lighting which adds accents to both the door and the footwell, while further lighting elements can be opted for on the switch panel and door sills. Audi says a total of 30 interior ambient colours can be accessed via the MMI infotainment system, all of which increase the vehicle's customisability.

Finally, the new A3 boasts newfound green credentials in the form of a fresh fabric inlay, made of 100 per cent recycled polyester and featuring a technical textured fabric.

As with its highly digital and connected predecessor, the new A3 contains standard equipment features such as DAB+ digital radio, a 10.1-inch central touch display, and Audi's virtual cockpit plus. To keep the phones of occupants juiced up at all times, the cabin also boasts an inductive smartphone charger up front, and USB-C charging ports at the centre console and the rear.

It's worth noting that Audi has been working hard to keep drivers entirely within the native infotainment systems of its cars, and on the new A3, these efforts are apparent once more.

With a new app store embedded within the MMI infotainment system, drivers can directly download third-party apps from the MMI touch display, without the need to detour to their phones. Beyond this, users are also able to take advantage of voice commands via Amazon Alexa to stream music and more interestingly, even operate their own smart home devices before getting home.

Finally, the new A3 is fitted with enhanced safety features to make life more fuss-free on to go, including the likes of Audi's 'Turn Assist', 'Collision Avoidance Assist', and lane departure warning.

Adaptive cruise assist, sadly, doesn't appear to be standard equipment — though interestingly (or frustratingly), this can be paid for on an on-demand basis, via Audi's 'Functions on demand' subscription service.

In all, the suite of safety features appear to have been built to operate at quite a high level, with Audi claiming that the system can handle acceleration, braking and steering at speeds of up to about 209km/h. Beyond that, the vehicle is also able to assist with lane changes at speeds above 90km/h or on faster roads.

Finally, the new A3 can also be fitted with parking assist, helping the driver with parking and backing out of parking spaces.

With order books set to open in April, the new A3 will be available with two engine options in the UK At launch, the twins are offered with a 35 TFSI 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine, which has an output of 148bhp and will be paired to a seven-speed S-tronic transmission (Audi says a six-speed manual will also be available soon). At a later date, the 35 TDI 2.0-litre diesel, with a similar output of 148bhp, will be offered.

Official sales for the petrol and diesel version of the A3 Sportback and Sedan will begin later in the year. At the end of 2024, an updated plug-in hybrid model will even be added to the lineup.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.