Audi unveils Q6 Sportback e-tron

Audi is enlarging its electric model portfolio with the introduction of the Q6 Sportback e-tron, bringing one of its most popular body designs among its customers to its newest electric SUV. The car will be unveiled to the public for the first time at the Paris Motor Show 2024.

Fully-electric, with an expressive exterior and roomy interior, its sleek design features ensure a more progressive and sportier silhouette, and it will utilise the strengths of the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) such as performance and range.

Largely owing to the aerodynamic benefits of its design, the car has the longest range of all current models in the series with a distance of 647km. Customers have the option of either an 83kWh (standard variant) or 100kWh (performance variant) battery.

The Q6 Sportback e-tron also features a 64-litre trunk and a 511-litre luggage compartment that increases up to 1,373L when the rear row seats are folded.

Resembling the iconic Audi TT Coupe, the car's sloped roofline highlights its sporty aesthetics, and it is 37mm lower than its SUV variant. The rear window design has a dynamic upward bend, a distinguishing feature of all Audi Sportback models that gives it even more forward thrust.

The car's interior is also 'perfectly suited to its occupants' needs', with the Audi MMI panoramic display and the MMI passenger display creating a visually striking digital stage, with a distinctly intimate ambiance.

Two battery sizes and two drive variants are available for the Q6 Sportback e-tron: The Q6 Sportback e-tron performance and the Q6 Sportback e-tron quattro.

Both variants are equipped with the 100kWh battery, with the performance variant having a better maximum range than the quattro one (647km to 628km), but the quattro clocking a quicker timing when going from 0 to 100km/h (5.9 seconds to 7.0 seconds).

The Q6 Sportback e-tron also boasts an impressive charging performance. For example, its performance variant requires only 10 minutes at a fast-charging station to charge a range of up to 264km at a maximum charging power of 260kW (225kW for the standard variant). It also only takes 22 minutes to charge from 10 to 80 per cent.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.