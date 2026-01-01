Audi officially unveils the R26, the first ever Audi F1 racecar

Audi has officially unveiled the Audi Revolut F1 Team featuring the R26 — their challenger for the 2026 Formula One season.

The unveiling in Berlin, Germany is the first appearance of the R26 racecar and the Audi F1 team. Though the first official track action begins on Jan 26 in a closed test, the Audi team completed their first shakedown test on Jan 9 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

In addition to showcasing the car's livery and partners for the first time, Team Principal Jonathan Wheatley and Head of Audi F1 Project Mattia Binotto also presented the new team kit and driver overalls that Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto will wear during the 2026 season.

Gernot Dollner, Audi CEO and Audi Motorsport management board chairman, said at the event: "Today, a lot of pieces of the puzzle are coming together. For the first time, the full power of the project is on display. We are ready and excited to inspire people around the world by taking part in Formula One."

The 2026 F1 season is set to be riveting with an entirely new set of regulations poised to shake up the running order. Following the closed test from Jan 26 to Jan 30 in Barcelona, the two official pre-season tests will take place in Bahrain from Feb 11 to Feb 20.

Although Audi has never competed in F1 under their own brand name, they did participate in Grand Prix racing between 1935 and 1939 under the Auto Union name, before the creation of the Formula One World Championship.

The Audi Revolut F1 Team will make its Formula One debut at the opening race of the year, the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, held from March 6 to March 8.

[[nid:728529]]

This article was first published in Motorist.