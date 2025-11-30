Audi unveils third-gen Q5 and Q5 Sportback in Singapore

The latest, third generation Audi Q5 family has just made its debut in Singapore. This is the first SUV from the brand to debut that is based on the brand's Premium Platform Combustion (PPC), offering improvements in all aspects.

At launch, the new generation Q5 will be offered with three models, including the Q5, the Q5 Sportback coupe SUV, and the high-performance SQ5.

Now in its third generation, the Audi Q5 embodies progressive design, advanced technology and everyday versatility, which are traits that are perfect for a Singaporean's varied lifestyles.

With adjustable rear seats, the cabin can be configured for increased passenger comfort or additional boot space

The Q5's design — with its large grille and slim head lights — creates an imposing look, all while offering plenty of practicality. The spacious cabin will seat five adults in relative comfort, and it's not just sheer space — the Q5's rear seats can be slid forward or back, and tilted either to prioritise passenger comfort or for additional boot space. With the rear seats folded, the luggage compartment offers up to 1,473 litres of storage.

Meanwhile, the Q5 Sportback offers an additional touch of style and dynamism with its sporty aesthetics. With this coupe SUV, you'll get to enjoy the space and functionality of an SUV, all while getting to enjoy a coupe-like roofline and an athletic stance. The sculpted lines and its sweeping roofline give the Q5 Sportback a refined balance of sportiness and elegance.

The Q5 is powered by a 2.0-litre inline-four TFSI mild hybrid engine that puts out 201bhp and 340Nm of torque, which allows it to complete the century sprint in 8.6 seconds for the front-wheel drive variant, and 7.2 seconds for the quattro-equipped all-wheel drive variant.

Meanwhile, the powerful SQ5 packs a 3.0-litre V6 TFSI engine that produces 362bhp and 550Nm of torque, allowing it to complete the century sprint in just 4.5 seconds.

Step inside the new Q5, and you'll be greeted by Audi's latest cabin design, featuring a large curved panoramic display.

Angled towards the driver, the curved display incorporates a 11.9-inch Audi virtual cockpit and a 14.5-inch MMI infotainment display for all your navigation and entertainment needs. An optional 10.9-inch passenger display can also be specified with the new Q5 for an additional cost of $3,383 — though this comes as standard equipment on the SQ5 and SQ5 Sportback.

Those who wants a sportier touch on their Q5 can also opt for the S line trim.

"The Q5 has been the best-selling SUV model in Audi's product line-up globally since its introduction in 2008, and this latest generation elevates the model to new heights", said Martin Bayer, Managing Director of Audi Singapore.

For those who are interested to take a closer look at the new cars, the Audi Q5 family will be on display at a special pop-up at Geneo on Nov 27 and 28, 2025. Starting from Nov 27, the cars will also be available for viewing and test drives at the Audi House of Progress, 18 Cross Street, Singapore 048423.

Car Model Price as of press time (COE inclusive) Audi Q5 advanced TFSI 2.0 (A) $347,999 Audi Q5 S line TFSI quattro 2.0 (A) $369,999 Audi Q5 edition 1 TFSI quattro 2.0 (A) $384,999 Audi SQ5 TFSI quattro 3.0 (A) $460,999 Audi Q5 Sportback S line TFSI quattro 2.0 (A) $380,999 Audi Q5 Sportback edition 1 TFSI quattro 2.0 (A) $395,999 Audi SQ5 Sportback TFSI quattro 3.0 (A) $470,999

This article was first published in sgCarMart.